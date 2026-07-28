Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence

Meta on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed due to a technical error and has since been restored, after the post was briefly unavailable on the platform. “The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The Meta-owned social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

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The video, originally released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi’s first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

PM Modi releases a video and says “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “… Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been… pic.twitter.com/Hw0u0ChZww — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026







In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

“I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts,” Modi had said, adding that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted and vowed that “nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.”

The remarks came amid nationwide protests demanding accountability over examination irregularities and paper leaks.

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The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

The agitation was formally called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Cabinet. The government also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring in stronger anti-paper leak legislation.

The Opposition had been demanding Pradhan’s resignation and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering repeated disruptions inside and outside the House.

Inputs With ANI

Also Read: What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?