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Home > India News > Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence

Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence

Meta said PM Narendra Modi's Facebook video on the government's crackdown against exam paper leaks was mistakenly removed due to a technical error and has now been restored. The video highlighted plans for fast-track courts and stricter anti-paper leak laws amid the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

Meta Removed PM Modi's First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest. Photo: X
Meta Removed PM Modi's First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 12:09 IST

Meta on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed due to a technical error and has since been restored, after the post was briefly unavailable on the platform. “The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The Meta-owned social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

What Was PM’s First Selfie Video About 

The video, originally released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi’s first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

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In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

“I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts,” Modi had said, adding that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted and vowed that “nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.”

The remarks came amid nationwide protests demanding accountability over examination irregularities and paper leaks.

What is Anti-Paper Leak Bill 

The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

The agitation was formally called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Cabinet. The government also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring in stronger anti-paper leak legislation.

The Opposition had been demanding Pradhan’s resignation and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering repeated disruptions inside and outside the House.

Inputs With ANI

Also Read: What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters? 

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Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence
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Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence

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Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence
Why Meta Removed PM Modi’s First Selfie Video For GenZ During Jantar Mantar Protest? Company Breaks Silence
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