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Home > India News > Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23

Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23

NDTA directs early 6:30 PM shutdown of shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place due to a developing critical situation.

NDTA advisory Connaught Place. (Source:X)
NDTA advisory Connaught Place. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 19:07 IST

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has issued an urgent advisory directing all shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place to close by 6:30 PM today, July 23. According to the association’s circular, the decision was taken following advice from the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) due to a “critical situation” developing in the area. The NDTA requested all outlet owners to strictly adhere to the directive to prevent any unpleasant incidents or damage to self and property.

NDTA Advisory to All Establishments 

“As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm today, that is 23.07.2026. All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury,” the advisory circular said. This comes amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide.

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Temporary Metro Closures of 16 Stations 

Earlier today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations starting at 7:30 AM, including the Supreme Court Metro station, until further orders as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

According to a post on X  by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

With inputs from ANI

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Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23
Tags: Connaught Place early closureConnaught Place news todayhome-hero-pos-5Jantar Mantar protest CP impactNDTA advisory Connaught PlaceNew Delhi Traders Association

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Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23

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Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23
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