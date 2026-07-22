Why No Conviction Despite 150 Paper Leaks In 12 Years, Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday strongly backed students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying they have every right to demand accountability and a fair examination system. Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi questioned the police action against protesting students and said the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was “100 per cent legitimate”. The press conference came a day after Rahul Gandhi and Opposition MPs were detained while protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. On Wednesday, they reached Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged paper leak.

Before speaking, Rahul Gandhi played a video showing students protesting and police taking action against them. Referring to the visuals, he asked, “Question is why is this happening to our students, what exactly our students have done that security forces are aiming their weapon at them and police lathi charging them. They are protesting peacefully. They are asking for their demand and asking just listen that we deserve an education that is fair.”

Rahul Gandhi says repeated paper leaks have broken students’ trust

Rahul Gandhi said the emotional toll on students has become unbearable. He said, “Children have committed suicide and children go through a lot of stress and at last moment they are said that paper is cancelled due to paper leak.” Calling the country’s education system deeply flawed, he added, “Our education system, which was known to be one of the best education system in the world, is a rigged system.”

Explaining why he believed the system was failing, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t say this lightly, what is the proof, it is superficial proof. If 152 paper leaks have taken place in the last 2 decades. 1 paper leak a month.” He said lakhs of students are forced to relive the same stress repeatedly and claimed that 7.5 crore students and their families, mostly from middle-class backgrounds, have been affected. He also alleged that despite 152 paper leaks in the last 10 years, there has been “0 conviction”, adding, “A group of people are destroying the lives of students and no one is convicted.”

Rahul Gandhi says education has become unaffordable

Calling the crisis larger than paper leaks alone, Rahul Gandhi said, “It’s not just the system is rigged. System is unaffordable.” He claimed 22 lakh students spend Rs 1.32 lakh crore preparing for NEET and JEE, while the Union government’s education budget stands at Rs 1.4 lakh crore. “Families spend on one exam what is the education budget of the government,” he said, adding that these were figures young people already knew but the government ignored.

He also argued that students face shrinking opportunities even after completing their education. According to Rahul Gandhi, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and corporate jobs are closing, AI is affecting employment, public sector opportunities are shrinking because of privatisation, and government jobs remain the only major option. He said, “We are 100 per cent in agreement with every student is feeling. There must be consequences for what have been done to them.”

Rahul Gandhi backs demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Backing the students’ key demand, Rahul Gandhi said, “Students demand that Dharmendra Pradhan who has failed as education minister should be relieved of his duty. 100 per cent legitimate demand.” He added, “Pradhan has shown the world and India that he is not capable.”

Earlier, Congress MP Pawan Khera said the party, Rahul Gandhi and “each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country.”

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