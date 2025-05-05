‘Why Only The Red Fort?’: SC Rejects Sultana Begum’s Claim Of Mughal Heir Ownership

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (May 5) dismissed a petition filed by Sultana Begum, who claimed to be the widow of the great-grandson of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar II, seeking ownership of the historic Red Fort.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar rejected her plea, stating that the petition was “wholly misconceived.” During the hearing, CJI Khanna sarcastically asked the petitioner, “Why only the Red Fort? Why leave out Fatehpur Sikri?”

The court’s decision came in response to Sultana Begum’s appeal against an earlier judgment by the Delhi High Court, which had already dismissed her claim. The High Court had rejected her petition in 2021, citing an “inordinate delay” in approaching the court. The division bench of the Delhi High Court upheld this decision in December 2024.

Sultana Begum had argued that the British East India Company forcibly took possession of the Red Fort in 1857. She claimed her right to ownership based on inheritance from her ancestor, Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar II. Her petition also alleged that the Government of India has been illegally occupying the Red Fort and demanded compensation from the year 1857 to the present.

The case, registered as Sultana Begum vs Union of India | SLP(C) No. 12032/2025, attracted attention due to the historical and emotional sentiments connected to the Mughal legacy and India’s heritage monuments.

However, the Supreme Court upheld the rulings of the lower courts, noting that the legal claim filed more than 160 years after the alleged dispossession was not tenable.

This ruling reaffirms the government’s legal possession of the Red Fort, a monument that remains a symbol of Indian independence and sovereignty. The verdict also highlights the limitations of inheritance claims made after a long lapse of time without substantial legal backing.

