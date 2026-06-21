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Home > India News > Why PM Modi Delayed Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours

Why PM Modi Delayed Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours

PM Narendra Modi reportedly delayed his departure from Delhi airport on NEET UG 2026 exam day to avoid traffic disruption for students. The move aimed to ensure smooth travel for over 22 lakh aspirants appearing for the nationwide re-exam.

Modi reportedly delayed his departure from Delhi airport on NEET UG 2026 exam day. (Photo: ANI)
Modi reportedly delayed his departure from Delhi airport on NEET UG 2026 exam day. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 18:10 IST

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from the Delhi airport to prevent traffic congestion, ensuring that students heading to the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination faced no inconvenience, sources said. The exam was scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM

Although the Prime Minister arrived at the airport at 1:15 PM, he chose to delay his departure until after 2:00 PM to facilitate the smooth movement of students toward their examination centres.

Union Minister Sukanta Mazumdar praised the gesture, stating, “For some, power means privilege. For PM Narendra Modi, it means responsibility. Choosing to wait at the airport so NEET aspirants could travel smoothly to their examination centres reflects a leadership style that puts citizens first.

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Approximately over 22 lakh students are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a question paper leak.

The entry for the exam centres followed a strict process with metal dectectors in place.

To ensure a secure and efficient examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures across the exam rooms.

The rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras that are being monitored. Jammers provided by ECIL and BEL have also been deployed. NTA has stationed two invigilators in every room, with over ten functionaries present at each centre.

The frisking staff numbers 38,795 and there is 48,448 biometric staff for face authentication, approximately 6,700 observers, over 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel per centre.

Logistical security has been prioritized through the mobilization of police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts, with all confidential materials verified at custodian banks.

NTA has also focused on candidate welfare by providing drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at centers, along with shade and seating for waiting parents. Additionally, exam rooms are equipped with wall clocks and extra rough sheets–including versions for left-handed candidates–while extended time has been allotted to offset the necessary entry formalities.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: UPSC Opens CSE Mains 2026 DAF Window: Candidates Can Apply Online Until June 28 | Check Details Inside

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Why PM Modi Delayed Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours
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Why PM Modi Delayed Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours
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