Thursday, April 24, 2025
Why PM Modi Switched To English During His Bihar Speech After The Pahalgam Attack

In a striking departure from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the world in English from Madhubani, Bihar—just two days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, left 26 dead. His message was clear: India will not rest until every perpetrator and their backers face justice.

PM Modi speaks in English from Bihar after Pahalgam attack, vows global justice for terror. India warns of strong retaliation.


At a public event in Madhubani, Bihar, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strategic shift from Hindi to English to deliver a message meant not just for India, but for the global community. The powerful remarks came just 48 hours after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people, including tourists and civilians.

“From the soil of Bihar, I am telling the world that India will identify and punish every terrorist, and those behind them,” Modi said, speaking in English to ensure his words had international reach.

India holds the view that the attack was carried out with help from the Pakistan military establishment.

“We will pursue them to the ends of the world… India’s spirit will never be broken and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve and everyone who believes in humanity is with us…” the Prime Minister said.

“Punishment Bigger Than They Can Imagine”: Modi on Against Pahalgam Attack

Modi didn’t hold back as he issued a stern warning to the attackers and their backers.

“I want to say… in very clear words… that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine…” he thundered.

The tone was fierce and unwavering, signaling that India’s response would be robust. But the deliberate switch to English—especially in a Hindi-speaking region like Madhubani—signaled that this was more than a domestic speech. It was India’s message to the world.

Speaking to the World After Pahalgam Attack: Why the English Statement Mattered

The Prime Minister’s switch to English has been widely interpreted as a calculated move to ensure the world hears India’s stance without ambiguity. It was also a way to underscore that India sees this attack as a matter of global concern—not just a regional issue.

He used the opportunity to thank key nations that stood with India in condemning the attack.

“India thanks the European Union, the United States, Israel, Russia, and China,” Modi said in English, emphasizing the diplomatic support the country has received.

India’s Early Responses

The attack took place Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, a tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. It resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including several tourists and civilians.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. Intelligence inputs suggest that the terrorists likely crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in south Kashmir.

In response, India has already initiated measured counteractions. One of the most significant is the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a 65-year-old agreement considered vital to Pakistan’s economy as it governs the sharing of waters from the Indus River system.

Pahalgam Terror Attack PM Modi Bihar Speech

