Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Why Promises To Farmers Not Met’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Questions Government

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concerns over the unfulfilled promises to farmers, despite India's growing global prominence. Speaking at a ceremony, he questioned the government's failure to address the pressing issues faced by the agricultural community.

‘Why Promises To Farmers Not Met’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Questions Government

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concerns over the plight of farmers and questioned the government’s actions on their behalf, directing most of his inquiries to the Union agriculture minister.

‘Promises made to farmers remain unfulfilled despite India’s growing prominence’

Highlighting the growing prominence of India on the global stage, he questioned how, despite this progress, the promises made to farmers remain unfulfilled. “Policy-making is not on the right track,” he asserted.

Addressing the Agriculture Minister, the Vice President emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, “Every moment is important for you. I request you to please explain what was promised to the farmer, why it hasn’t been fulfilled, and what steps need to be taken to ensure the promise is met. There was a movement last year, and there is a movement this year as well. The wheel of time is turning, yet we are not taking action.”

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar asks why is my farmer still worried

Dhankhar made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the centenary of ICAR-CIRCOT (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology). He further expressed his belief that India is undergoing significant changes. “For the first time, I am realizing that a developed India is not merely a dream, but our goal. India has never been at such heights in the world. Given this progress, why is my farmer still worried and suffering? The farmer is the only one who is helpless,” he added.

The farmers, who have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February, have presented a long list of demands. These include guaranteed compensation and benefits under newly enacted laws.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To The Reserve Bank Of India Act: Aims To “Improve Bank Governance And Enhance Investor Protection”

Filed under

Agriculture Minister Farmers farmers protest ICAR-CIRCOT Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea Declares Martial Law For The First Time Since 1979, But WHY?

South Korea Declares Martial Law For The First Time Since 1979, But WHY?

South Korea Declares ‘Emergency Martial Laws’, What Does This Mean To The Citizens?

South Korea Declares ‘Emergency Martial Laws’, What Does This Mean To The Citizens?

Yoga Pill Coming Soon?? Future Drug Neuroscientists Say Can Relieve Stress Like Meditation

Yoga Pill Coming Soon?? Future Drug Neuroscientists Say Can Relieve Stress Like Meditation

Biden’s Historic Angola Visit: A Major Step For US-Africa Partnership

Biden’s Historic Angola Visit: A Major Step For US-Africa Partnership

Global Praise For India’s One Nation-One Subscription Initiative: ‘India Is Doing Things Right’

Global Praise For India’s One Nation-One Subscription Initiative: ‘India Is Doing Things Right’

Entertainment

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox