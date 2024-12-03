‘Why Promises To Farmers Not Met’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Questions Government

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concerns over the unfulfilled promises to farmers, despite India's growing global prominence. Speaking at a ceremony, he questioned the government's failure to address the pressing issues faced by the agricultural community.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concerns over the plight of farmers and questioned the government’s actions on their behalf, directing most of his inquiries to the Union agriculture minister.

‘Promises made to farmers remain unfulfilled despite India’s growing prominence’

Highlighting the growing prominence of India on the global stage, he questioned how, despite this progress, the promises made to farmers remain unfulfilled. “Policy-making is not on the right track,” he asserted.

Addressing the Agriculture Minister, the Vice President emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, “Every moment is important for you. I request you to please explain what was promised to the farmer, why it hasn’t been fulfilled, and what steps need to be taken to ensure the promise is met. There was a movement last year, and there is a movement this year as well. The wheel of time is turning, yet we are not taking action.”

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar asks why is my farmer still worried

Dhankhar made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the centenary of ICAR-CIRCOT (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology). He further expressed his belief that India is undergoing significant changes. “For the first time, I am realizing that a developed India is not merely a dream, but our goal. India has never been at such heights in the world. Given this progress, why is my farmer still worried and suffering? The farmer is the only one who is helpless,” he added.

The farmers, who have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February, have presented a long list of demands. These include guaranteed compensation and benefits under newly enacted laws.

