Why Rahul Gandhi Cancelled His Warangal Visit: Security Concerns or Ongoing Parliament Session?

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal was called off due to his parliamentary commitments, prompting last-minute travel changes. Security concerns also led to an alteration in his return route, with plans shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planned to visit Warangal, Telangana, on Tuesday, but the trip was cancelled due to the ongoing session of Parliament, party sources confirmed to agencies.

Visit Called Off Due to Parliamentary Commitments

Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was originally set to travel to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. From there, he was scheduled to take a helicopter to Warangal to attend a private event. However, the visit was called off, with party insiders attributing the decision to his parliamentary responsibilities.

Changes in Rahul Gandhi Travel Plans

As per his initial itinerary, the Raebareli MP was expected to leave Warangal by train, boarding the Tamil Nadu Express at 7:45 PM. He was scheduled to reach Chennai at 6:35 AM the following morning and then take a flight back to Delhi. Anticipating his arrival, security at Chennai airport had been heightened.

Later, however, it was decided that Gandhi would return to Delhi from Hyderabad instead of Chennai. His security team advised against train travel, citing safety concerns.

Security Concerns Prompt Rahul Gandhi Route Alteration

Congress sources indicated that Gandhi’s original plan involved flying to Hyderabad, traveling to Warangal by helicopter, and then taking a train from Warangal to Chennai. However, security assessments led to a revision in his travel route, resulting in his direct return from Hyderabad to Delhi.

It was speculated within Telangana Congress circles about whether Gandhi will signal a cabinet expansion or address any other key issue.

Gandhi was also set to attend the inauguration of the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru this evening, will be unable to do so due to his commitments in Parliament.

AICC General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared on X that both Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have extended their best wishes to the Karnataka government but will miss the event as they are engaged in the budget debate.

