Why Solar Radiation Glitch Is Grounding Airbus A320s: India Faces Major Airline Disruptions

Airbus has grounded a large number of A320 aircraft worldwide after discovering a solar radiation-linked software glitch that can corrupt flight-control data. Over 350 IndiGo and Air India planes in India are affected, causing major travel disruptions.

Solar radiation glitch forces mass grounding of Airbus A320s. (Photo: Canva)
Solar radiation glitch forces mass grounding of Airbus A320s. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 29, 2025 01:33:02 IST

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has ordered an emergency software upgrade for thousands of its A320-family aircraft worldwide after identifying a critical flaw triggered by intense solar radiation, which can corrupt flight-control data. The urgent recall is expected to cause widespread flight cancellations and delays globally, including in India.

Why Are A320 Aircraft Being Grounded?

Airbus said a recent in-flight incident revealed that solar radiation interfered with the aircraft’s flight-control system, corrupting data used by the ELAC (Elevator and Aileron Computer) the core system that translates pilot commands into aircraft pitch control.

The malfunction can lead to sudden and unintended altitude changes. The anomaly was discovered following an A320 flight that experienced an uncommanded sharp drop in altitude, leading to passenger injuries and an emergency landing. The event triggered a formal investigation and immediate engineering response.



To prevent recurrence, Airbus issued an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) instructing airlines to carry out mandatory software updates before aircraft may fly again. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive requiring compliance.

Impact on Flights in India

India is among the most affected aviation markets, with over 350 Airbus A320-family aircraft operated by IndiGo and Air India Group grounded for the mandatory upgrade.

  • Grounding expected for 2–3 days per aircraft depending on maintenance availability.

  • Airlines may face significant scheduling disruptions during peak travel traffic.

  • Passengers may experience cancellations, rescheduling, and delays on domestic and international routes where A320s dominate.

The grounding comes at a challenging time for Indian carriers already dealing with engine shortages, high load factors and maintenance backlogs, further complicating fleet management.

Global Impact

Globally, thousands of A320 aircraft may require updates. While most aircraft will undergo a short two-hour software process, hundreds may also need hardware changes, which could keep them grounded longer. Airbus stated that it “acknowledges the operational disruption” caused by the emergency upgrade.



There are currently over 11,000 A320-family aircraft in active service, making this one of the largest recall actions in Airbus history. The A320 recently surpassed the Boeing 737 as the world’s most-delivered commercial jet.

What can be expected next?

  • Airlines must complete software upgrades before next departure of affected aircraft.

  • Regulators will monitor compliance and review safety protocols.

  • Passengers are advised to check flight status proactively and allow flexibility in travel plans.

The incident highlights a rare vulnerability in modern fly-by-wire systems, where high-altitude solar radiation typically associated with space systems can impact commercial aircraft electronics. Safety experts say further research and shielding enhancements may be required in future aircraft design standards.

(Agency inputs added)

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 1:33 AM IST
