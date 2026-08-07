Why Speaker Om Birla Wants A Porch At Parliament’s Makar Dwar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has instructed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), architects, and other concerned agencies to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a protective porch at the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building. This directive follows growing concerns regarding the significant inconvenience faced by Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff during the ongoing monsoon season.

Why Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wants a Porch at Makar Dwar?

The new Parliament building features six ceremonial gates—Gaja Dwar, Ashwa Dwar, Garuda Dwar, Makar Dwar, Shardul Dwar, and Hamsa Dwar—each named after auspicious animals or birds and adorned with symbolic sculptures.

Delhi: Visuals from the Parliament as parts of the national capital receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/jtheuzXqKI — IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2026

Makar Dwar is currently designated as a primary entry and exit point frequently used by the majority of MPs. Unlike the old Parliament building, which features established porch facilities at its entrances, the Makar Dwar in the new complex is currently entirely uncovered. With the national capital experiencing intense monsoon rainfall, MPs and staff have been left exposed to the elements while alighting from or waiting for their vehicles. The proposed porch is intended to provide necessary shelter from both heavy rain and harsh sunlight, ensuring a more functional access point for lawmakers.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in view of the problems being faced at the Makar Dwar during the rainy season, called officials from CPWD, the architects, and other concerned agencies. The Speaker directed everyone to consider the feasibility and submit a proposal for the… — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

New Parliament Building

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, with parliamentary proceedings officially shifting from the old building to the new complex in September of that year. The current Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, 2026, is scheduled to conclude on August 13, 2026. Authorities are now evaluating how to integrate a sheltered structure that aligns with the aesthetic architectural design and structural integrity of the new Parliament complex.

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