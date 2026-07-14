Why Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bail in Fodder Scam Cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail given to RJD boss Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam cases. The judges said it would not be proper to interfere with his personal liberty after almost six years. Instead, the top court decided to fast track his long pending criminal appeals and asked the Jharkhand High Court to wrap up the hearing within six months, as requested. The order arrived after the CBI challenged the bail granted to the ex Bihar chief minister and raised doubts around how the jail period served by him was worked out.

Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bail in Fodder Scam Cases

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale refused to cancel Yadav’s bail; however, it asked the High Court to expedite the hearing of the pending appeals, preferably within six months.

“We are not inclined to interfere in the impugned order. The appeal is of the year 2018. It will only be appropriate to request the High Court to expedite the hearing of the appeal, preferably within six months. Disposed of. The legal issue is kept open,” said the bench while dictating the order.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for CBI, argued that on two occasions, Yadav’s plea for suspension of sentence was rejected on the merits. He said the High Court had erred in calculating the period of imprisonment undergone by Yadav.

“The issue now is that subsequently, the High Court grants bail on the ground that he has completed 50 per cent of the sentence, which is factually incorrect. Without considering the fact that it’s not a concurrent sentence, it suspends the sentence and grants him bail. This can’t be done. The yardstick applied is wrong. He has delayed the trial,” ASG said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said, “This whole argument that he should have undergone the first sentence then the second sentence is completely wrong. The judge has applied a uniform yardstick. It’s the discretion of the judge.”

What are Lalu Yadav’s Fodder Scam Cases?

Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2019 after he had served half of his prison term in the fodder scam case.

Then, the CBI went on to challenge that High Court order in the Supreme Court later.

In 2018, the RJD chief was sentenced to 14 years in jail, with seven years each, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lalu Yadav’s case was linked to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh cash from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. This was the same time when Lalu Yadav was serving as Bihar Chief Minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been accused in five fodder scam cases which are connected with unlawful withdrawals from the Chaibasa, Deoghar, Dumka and Doranda treasuries.

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