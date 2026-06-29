Why Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case?

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow an urgent hearing on petition asking for a court-supervised SIT probe into a reported theft and financial irregularities involving donations that were given to the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust. The court said the whole thing would be heard after the ongoing court vacation ends. In the petition, it is claimed that there were irregularities in the temple donations handling and it has requested a separate probe into the allegations.

Police Record Champat Rai’s Statment

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai’s statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.

The sources revealed that while Champat Rai has been questioned, statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.

On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement, the Trust said, “We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees.”

Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Receives Champat Rai’s Resignation

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra.

“Resignations have been received from Champat Rai, General Secretary, and Anil Mishra, Trustee, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust). The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting,” the statement said.

What is Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Seeking to reassure devotees, the Trust said that all valuables personally handed by devotees as offerings to Lord Ram, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe and properly accounted for.

“The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over items–such as silver bricks and jewellery–to Trust officials for offering to Lord Ram that these items are safe and fully accounted for,” it stated.

The Trust further expressed confidence that the truth would prevail, stating, “Darkness will eventually give way, and the light of truth will shine. The uninterrupted flow of Lord Shri Ram’s glory will continue forever.

Inputs from ANI

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