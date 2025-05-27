Why Take PM Modi Seriously? His Response Similar To Actors Like Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal: Pawan Khera

The Congress on Tuesday once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he said that had we given a death sentence to terrorists in 1947 and Sardar Patel wanted the Indian army to not stop until PoK was taken back and his wishes, however, were not respected.

The Congress accused the Prime Minister of a theatrical response similar to that of actors Prem Chopra and Paresh Rawal instead of dealing with the issue seriously and said that one should not take him seriously as he has no understanding of history, geography, political science.

While addressing a press conference at the old party headquarters here, Pawan Lhera, who is also the party’s chairman of the media and publicity department said, “He (Modi) has no understanding of history, geography, political science—or anything, for that matter.”

He said, “Why do you take him seriously?What were his ideological forefathers doing back then? They were burning effigies of Sardar Patel, attacking Gandhi, and drawing cartoons of Ravan.”

Khera further said that don’t take the Prime Minister seriously.

“I don’t think his cabinet takes him seriously. I don’t think the RSS takes him seriously—so why should you?” Khera said.

His response came to a question on the Prime Minister stating that when Mother India bled in the wake of partition in 1947, the country was divided into three parts.

“That same night, the first terrorist attack took place on Kashmir’s soil. Had we given a death sentence to these terrorists on that day, and Sardar Patel wanted the Indian army to not stop until PoK was taken back; his wishes, however, were not respected,” the Prime Minister said in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Khera, who is also a CWC member, alleged that the Prime Minister is speaking the language of trolls while responding to the opposition.

He added that missiles should be launched at Pakistan, not at Congress.

He also accused him of giving theatrical dialogues like that of yesteryear actor Prem Chopra and Paresh Rawal.

“Mentioning him (Modi) in such a serious matter feels like a joke. It becomes quite laughable. This is not a matter to joke about. He is going to different places and delivering dialogues like Prem Chopra, and sometimes like Paresh Rawal. Saying things like, ‘My blood has sindoor,’ or ‘Roti khao, bullets khao’. Is this the Prime Minister of the country?” Khera asked.

The Congress leader pointed out that while the country was rallying behind the government after the Pahalgam attack, the BJP was engaged in low-level politics.

He accused the BJP of deliberately targeting people and dividing the country on the basis of religion.

“The most humiliating part is that even after such a tragic attack, the BJP continues with its cheap politics. Look at the conduct of a national party, when terrorists struck the nation, you were busy indulging in cheap political games. You tried to divide the country on the basis of religion, targeting Muslims in various parts of the country and on social media despitebthe fact that the Congress on April 22 itself gave compelete support to the government to give a befitting reply to terror attack. This is exactly what groups like LeT and JeM,” Khera said.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, he said that when he himself starts speaking the language of a troller, it is a matter of great concern.

“In such a situation, we want an answer as to what will happen in the future to the challenges that the country is fighting today? The answer to this can only be found – when the Prime Minister is not inspired by trolls, takes these issues seriously and talks to experts,” he added.

Ge also said that all policies have been handed over to trolls and this government is being run by trolls, inspired by trolls.

He also took a swipe at the BJP leaders, for targeting Congress and its party leaders, and said that the venomous tweet of a BJP (MP) despite being in the all party delegation, targeting Indira Gandhi and our leaders.

Khera reminded BJP that can anyone troll Indira Gandhi, how had changed the geography of world by creating Bangladesh.

Khera also mocked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that he has now become spin master.

While responding to a question on Jaishankar clarifying that Pakistan was not informed in advance about Operatoon Sindoor, the Congress leader said, “If they are hell bent on breaking the tradition then what to do but if we speak then the government won’t be able to show its face.”

To another question that BJP leaders claiming that India surpassed Japan and became fourth biggest economy in the world, he said, “PM Modi should read the newspapers. We are still not on number four economy bypassing Japan.”

The Congress leader also targetedbthe government and said that India has a failed foreign policy and it was reason why none of the countries came out in support of India following Pahalgam attack. He said that Iran openly supported Pakistan, even Kuwait is now looking India and Pakistan with same bar.

“Kuwait is now signing labour MoU with Pakistan. Even UAE has given five year visa to Pakistani nationals.

“This is the condition of our failed foreign policy. None of the countries supported us. Isn’t it a failure of our foreign policy,” Khera said.

He also questioned that how China and Pakistan came together, and China stood by Pakistan.

“We are not addressing it, despite it is a dangerous trend for India,” the Congress leader warned.

Slamming the BJP, Lhera said that after they realized that India’s foreign policy has failed, they sent all party delegation to several countries.

