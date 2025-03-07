Why Tamil Nadu Will Never Accept Hindi? The History Behind The State’s Anti-Hindi Stance

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Hindi imposition is not just a political stance—it is an enduring movement woven into the state’s cultural and social identity. Unlike other southern states, Tamil Nadu has historically resisted the imposition of Hindi, viewing it as a threat to its linguistic and political autonomy.

This resistance is not a recent development. It dates back to the early 20th century when the first major anti-Hindi agitation erupted in 1937. Under the then Madras Presidency led by C. Rajagopalachari, Hindi was made compulsory in schools. The move was met with intense protests led by reformist leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and future Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder C.N. Annadurai. Over 1,100 protesters were arrested, and two agitators, Thalamuthu Nadar and Natarajan, lost their lives while in custody. Faced with growing unrest, the government withdrew the decision in 1940.

The resistance continued in 1946, when another attempt was made to introduce Hindi in schools. By then, the Dravidian movement had gained momentum, framing the fight as one against North India’s political and economic dominance. The DMK, established in 1949, made opposing Hindi one of its core principles.

However, the most defining moment came in 1965 when the central government sought to replace English with Hindi as India’s sole official language. The move triggered widespread protests in Tamil Nadu, leading to violent agitations and several student deaths. The unrest forced Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to intervene and announce that English would remain an “associate official language” alongside Hindi. This marked a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, ultimately leading to the DMK’s victory in the 1967 elections and the downfall of the Congress in the state.

Since then, Tamil Nadu has firmly adhered to a two-language policy—Tamil and English—rejecting the three-language formula that includes Hindi. The DMK government went a step further by renaming All India Radio’s Tamil station from ‘Akashvani’ to ‘Tamil Vanoli’ to remove Sanskrit influences.

Why Tamil Nadu Rejects NEP 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has reignited Tamil Nadu’s long-standing linguistic resistance. A key contention is the three-language formula, which the state perceives as a covert attempt to push Hindi into its education system. Tamil Nadu has argued that education should remain a state subject and tailored to local socio-cultural needs.

The opposition also stems from the belief that Tamil Nadu’s existing education model—focused on Tamil and English—has contributed to its high literacy rate and economic growth. Critics argue that NEP 2020 represents yet another attempt by the central government to enforce uniform policies that disregard regional diversity.

The state’s refusal to implement NEP has come at a cost. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently stated that Tamil Nadu would not receive ₹2,152 crore in education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) unless it fully adopts the three-language policy.

Is Tamil Nadu Alone in Its Resistance?

While Tamil Nadu leads the anti-Hindi movement, other states have also expressed concerns. Karnataka has witnessed protests against Hindi signboards in Bengaluru, while Kerala has resisted the use of Hindi in administration and education. West Bengal and Maharashtra have engaged in similar debates, although not with the same intensity as Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Northeastern states have long opposed Hindi imposition, viewing it as a threat to their indigenous cultures.

However, unlike Tamil Nadu, these states have not institutionalized their opposition. Tamil Nadu remains the only state that has systematically rejected Hindi imposition in governance, education, and public communication.

Beyond Language: A Battle for Federalism

At its core, Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Hindi is not just about preserving the Tamil language—it is about protecting the state’s autonomy. Dravidian leaders argue that linguistic imposition is part of a larger effort to centralize governance, thereby undermining federalism.

The reality is that people naturally learn languages when necessary. Many Tamils speak Hindi for professional or personal reasons, just as many Hindi speakers residing in Tamil Nadu have picked up Tamil. The issue is not about refusing to learn Hindi but about having the right to choose whether to learn it.

For the DMK and other Dravidian parties, resisting Hindi imposition is about more than just language—it is about safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s right to self-governance. History has shown that this is a battle the state is unwilling to back down from.

