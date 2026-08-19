Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

The ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant shows no sign of abating, as his name has now landed in another dispute involving a premier academic institution. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was scheduled to hold its 86th convocation ceremony on August 2 with CJI Surya Kant presiding as the chief guest. However, just 48 hours before the event, the university administration issued a late-night circular informing students and faculty that the ceremony had been abruptly postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. While the official announcement stated that the event could not be conducted in a “conducive environment” and that proceeding would affect the overall well-being of students, staff, and distinguished guests, reports widely indicated that the sudden postponement was driven by security concerns and apprehension of widespread student demonstrations.

Rescheduled Ceremony and New Chief Guest Named

The institute has now officially rescheduled the 86th convocation for August 22 at its Naoroji campus in Deonar, Mumbai. In place of the Chief Justice, the university administration has invited Dr. C. S. Pramesh, the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, to serve as the chief guest. Following the update, sources at TISS disclosed that the CJI’s office subsequently communicated that Justice Surya Kant’s calendar was fully booked through November, necessitating a change for the rescheduled date. To alleviate the financial strain placed on graduating students and families who suffered non-refundable travel and accommodation losses due to the last-minute delay, TISS announced that it would evaluate reimbursement requests and provide financial assistance on a case-by-case basis.

Behind the CJI Surya Kant Controversy

This incident is part of a broader pattern of student resistance against CJI Surya Kant across several prominent higher education institutions. Prior to the developments at TISS, students and alumni at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru issued open letters to their respective Vice-Chancellors and university authorities, strongly opposing invitations extended to the CJI for their ceremonies. The growing student discontent stems primarily from controversial oral remarks made by CJI Surya Kant regarding student activism and unemployed youth, as well as the Supreme Court’s handling of urgent listings concerning police action against student demonstrators during the Jantar Mantar protests. The resulting public backlash fueled online movements and campus demonstrations, leading to multiple event delays, speaker replacements, and cancellations across academic institutions nationwide.

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