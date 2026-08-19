LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

TISS reschedules its 86th convocation to August 22, replacing CJI Surya Kant with Tata Memorial Hospital Director Dr. CS Pramesh as chief guest.

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 12:17 IST

The ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant shows no sign of abating, as his name has now landed in another dispute involving a premier academic institution. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was scheduled to hold its 86th convocation ceremony on August 2 with CJI Surya Kant presiding as the chief guest. However, just 48 hours before the event, the university administration issued a late-night circular informing students and faculty that the ceremony had been abruptly postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.  While the official announcement stated that the event could not be conducted in a “conducive environment” and that proceeding would affect the overall well-being of students, staff, and distinguished guests, reports widely indicated that the sudden postponement was driven by security concerns and apprehension of widespread student demonstrations.  

Rescheduled Ceremony and New Chief Guest Named

The institute has now officially rescheduled the 86th convocation for August 22 at its Naoroji campus in Deonar, Mumbai. In place of the Chief Justice, the university administration has invited Dr. C. S. Pramesh, the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, to serve as the chief guest.  Following the update, sources at TISS disclosed that the CJI’s office subsequently communicated that Justice Surya Kant’s calendar was fully booked through November, necessitating a change for the rescheduled date. To alleviate the financial strain placed on graduating students and families who suffered non-refundable travel and accommodation losses due to the last-minute delay, TISS announced that it would evaluate reimbursement requests and provide financial assistance on a case-by-case basis.  

You Might Be Interested In

Behind the CJI Surya Kant Controversy

This incident is part of a broader pattern of student resistance against CJI Surya Kant across several prominent higher education institutions. Prior to the developments at TISS, students and alumni at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru issued open letters to their respective Vice-Chancellors and university authorities, strongly opposing invitations extended to the CJI for their ceremonies.  The growing student discontent stems primarily from controversial oral remarks made by CJI Surya Kant regarding student activism and unemployed youth, as well as the Supreme Court’s handling of urgent listings concerning police action against student demonstrators during the Jantar Mantar protests. The resulting public backlash fueled online movements and campus demonstrations, leading to multiple event delays, speaker replacements, and cancellations across academic institutions nationwide.  

Also Read: Pakistan’s Z-10ME Vs India’s Apache: Which Attack Helicopter Holds Powerful Advantage?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?
Tags: CJI Surya Kant student protestsCJI Surya Kant TISS controversyDr CS Pramesh TISS chief guesthome-hero-pos-14TISS convocation 2026

RELATED News

Govt Mulls E10 Petrol Option Amid Nationwide Row Over E20 Ethanol Blending

Aureyaa By Nikhita Matania Gives A Modern Twist To Traditional Indian Fashion

Zell Education Wins Prestigious Industry Award for Excellence in Finance Education

Meet Prague Film School: The Institution Betting That Access Beats Scale

Who Is Major Singh & Why Is He Wanted By FBI

LATEST NEWS

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?

Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

Want To Wear Neelam? Don’t Buy Blue Sapphire Before Knowing These 7 Things

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 1’s Play In India, Pakistan And England?

Supreme Court Status Report: EOW Investigation Finds No Evidence Linking Key IHFL Loans to Sameer Gehlaut Entities

Oren Shabat Laurent and the Case Against Endless More

Why Every Husband Should Carry His Wife’s Childhood Photo: 2 Married Men Share The Sweet Reason

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?
Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?
Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?
Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

QUICK LINKS