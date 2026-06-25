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Home > India News > Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever

Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever

Vande Bharat trains are giving rail travel in India a fresh appeal by combining speed, comfort and modern facilities.

Vande Bharat routes redefining train travel in India (Image: AI-generated)
Vande Bharat routes redefining train travel in India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 19:53 IST

Vande Bharat: As air fares fell to low levels and the airlines increased their coverage areas, flying lost its status of a luxurious activity meant only for a few people. As a consequence, train travel started losing some of its popularity. The long journey times, dilapidated coaches, and issues related to cleanliness led to a search for more convenient and speedy means of transport. However, rail travel in India has always been something more than a mere trip from one point to another, combining natural and picturesque views, meetings with interesting people, and the pleasure of traveling at a leisurely pace. Vande Bharat is making rail travel enjoyable again.

Revitalizing rail travel with Vande Bharat services

Vande Bharat trains across India are setting a new standard for rail journeys. The combination of the high speeds with comfortable and modern amenities is bringing passengers away from flying and towards taking train trips. From the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir to the bustling business centers of Western India, the network of these trains keeps on growing.

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One of the highly discussed features is the new Mumbai-Bengaluru Sleeper train that is coming soon. It was created with the intention of connecting two main economic centers of India, and will definitely help passengers travel comfortably during the night time. Additional interest in the project has been generated by the design of the First AC coach of the train.

How Vande Bharat routes are changing long-distance travel

The New Delhi–Varanasi service remains one of the most significant routes in the Vande Bharat network. As the first route launched under the programme, it connected the national capital with one of India’s most important spiritual centres. Shorter travel times and improved passenger comfort quickly helped it become a preferred option for many travellers.

However, the Katra-Srinagar route is notable in its scenic beauty as well as significance. Traversing some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes, the rail service has improved the connectivity of the area. Improved travel speed, safety, and comfort have been experienced by both the locals and tourists visiting the area.

Why Vande Bharat continues to gain popularity

The Mumbai–Gandhinagar route has emerged as a favourite among business travellers. Connecting Maharashtra’s financial capital with Gujarat’s administrative centre, it has become a strong example of modern intercity rail connectivity. Demand has been so high that the service was among the first Vande Bharat trains to receive an expanded coach configuration.

Further east, the Howrah–Kamakhya route has improved travel between eastern and northeastern India. By covering long distances more efficiently and offering enhanced comfort, the Vande Bharat service demonstrates how premium rail travel can strengthen regional connectivity while making long journeys more convenient for passengers.

Also Read: What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets    

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Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever
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Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever

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Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever
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