Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings

In a major turn of events, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir and his eight siblings, including five sisters, were saved from being deported to Pakistan after the High Court stepped in and paused the order.

A police officer from Jammu and Kashmir and his eight siblings, including five sisters, were saved from being deported to Pakistan

In a major turn of events, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir and his eight siblings, including five sisters, were saved from being deported to Pakistan after the High Court stepped in and paused the order. The family, which had already been taken from Kathua to Punjab for deportation, is now being brought back to their home in Poonch district.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh admitted their petition on Wednesday and gave temporary protection from deportation, saying they should not be forced to leave until the case is properly heard.

Family Taken Away Despite Court Relief

Despite the High Court’s order giving the family relief, they had already been moved out of the Union Territory and taken to Punjab earlier that morning. The nine siblings, including Ifthkar Ali, a 45-year-old police officer with 27 years of service, were scheduled to be sent to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

They were part of a group of over two dozen people — many of them women from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) — who had been issued deportation notices recently in the Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu districts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While some, including Pakistani women who had married residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were already deported, others are still waiting at the India-Pakistan border. These actions follow a recent announcement from the Indian government that all Pakistani nationals on temporary visas must leave India by April 27, or face action.

This decision came after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. In response, the government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad, and initiated crackdowns on Pakistani citizens living in India.

High Court Offers Protection

However, the High Court ruling on Wednesday brought much-needed relief to Ali’s family. “(The) petitioners be not asked or forced to leave the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This direction is, however, subject to objections from the other side,” said Justice Rahul Bharti, who passed the order after hearing the plea.

The family submitted revenue documents to show that they had been living in Salwah village of Poonch for generations. Based on this, the court directed the district administration to file a detailed report within two weeks and scheduled the next hearing for May 20.

The judge also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch to file an affidavit explaining whether the family owns any property.

Emotional Protests as Family Pleads for Justice

Back in Jammu, as news of the family’s deportation spread, socio-political activist Safeer Choudhary stepped in to help. He told PTI that they had received the court’s order Wednesday morning and immediately approached district officials. “We received the copy of the court order on Wednesday morning and immediately took up the matter with the Poonch district administration… To our surprise, neither civil nor police officers are taking the responsibility to implement the court order,” Choudhary said.

Frustrated and desperate, Choudhary and the family members, including Ali’s wife and two young children, staged a protest outside the Press Club in Jammu. They appealed to the Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to intervene. “They are residents of Poonch, with Ali serving the police department for nearly three decades. Ali’s father went to PoK in 1965 but returned in 1983 and is buried in his ancestral graveyard. They have more than 175 kanals of land according to revenue records and also possess all the documents,” Choudhary added.

“What Will My Children Do Without Their Father?”

At the family’s home in Mendhar, heartbreaking scenes unfolded. Ali’s wife and children were in tears, pleading for the government to stop the deportation. “We have no relatives in Pakistan. Where will they stay there?” asked Mohammad Farooq, another family member.

Ali’s wife was overwhelmed with emotion as she said, “What will my children do without their father? We regret the loss of innocent lives in terror attacks but do not take revenge on us as we have done no wrong. In fact, my husband is part of the police force that is fighting against terrorism.”

She insisted her husband was born in Mendhar and had never set foot in Pakistan, making the deportation order deeply unjust.

Elderly Sisters from Rajouri Also Caught in the Middle

In Rajouri, similar stories emerged. Two elderly sisters — Zameer Fatima and Sageer Fatima — were also among those taken to Punjab for deportation. Both women are frail and suffering from health problems. They’ve been living in Sharda Sharief area for the past 43 years, married to two cousin brothers, and had raised entire families in India.

“This is nothing short of mourning in our family. They are frail and afflicted with various ailments and who is there to take care of them?” said Fareed Hussain, another local resident.

“I returned to Rajouri in 1983 along with my mother and sister. My mother died here. My children and grandchildren are all here and it is grave injustice to separate me from them,” said Sageer Fatima with folded hands.

A Humanitarian Concern

The unfolding events have triggered widespread concern in the region, with many calling for a more humane approach to such sensitive issues. While the government remains firm on its counterterrorism measures, the fate of people like Ali and his family — who claim deep roots in the region — has raised tough questions about due process and compassion.

For now, thanks to the court’s intervention, Ali and his eight siblings are returning home, but their future still depends on the next hearing on May 20.

Must Read: India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference