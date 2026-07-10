Why Did Supreme Court Forcibly Remove Litigant From Courtroom? Here’s What Happened

A Supreme Court hearing on Friday took an unexpected turn after a petitioner who was arguing his own matter made a ruckus inside the courtroom. During the proceedings, he allegedly abused the judges and tossed around case papers, which disrupted the whole rhythm of the hearing. The incident occurred before a bench of Justice K.V. Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe, where the petition was being heard, the one that challenged an Allahabad High Court order.

Petitioner Sparks Chaos in Supreme Court With Aggressive Remarks

The situation inside the courtroom became tense when the petitioner, who was representing himself, spoke in an aggressive manner during the hearing.

“Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP … Lucknow,” he said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Surprised by his remarks, Justice K.V. Viswanathan asked, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”

The petitioner then replied, “That is all from my side. Everything is on record.”

Supreme Court Declines Action Against Litigant Despite Courtroom Outburst

A few moments later, the petitioner allegedly threw papers up into the air, and then used abusive language against the Chief Justice of India. The whole situation went sideways fast, like, the security personnel had to step in and escort him out of the courtroom.

Even with the disturbance, the bench decided not to initiate contempt proceedings, or to take any other kind of action against him.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan said, “We do not propose to take any action against him. As far as the merits of the case are concerned, we have perused the records and find no good grounds to interfere with the impugned order. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed.”

After the hearing, senior advocate P.S. Patwalia said, “It is said that the job of a judge is not easy. On some days, it becomes more visible.”

Justice Viswanathan responded by expressing sympathy for the petitioner, saying, “He is very disturbed… it’s all frustration. We only have sympathies for him.”

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