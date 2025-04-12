Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?

A property dealer was shot and killed inside his SUV in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar early Friday morning, sending shockwaves through the residential neighborhood. The victim, 52-year-old Rajkumar Dalal, was on his way to the gym when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in broad daylight. Police say the motive may be linked to gang rivalry or an extortion attempt, but investigations are still in the early stages.

Dalal lived in State Bank Nagar with his wife Sujata and their son, who works as a doctor. The family is originally from Tikri in Uttar Pradesh, where they also run a real estate business.

Ambushed just outside his home

The attack happened around 6:50 a.m., just minutes after Dalal left his home in a Toyota Fortuner. He was heading to his regular gym in Punjabi Bagh, following his usual routine. But as soon as he exited the colony’s Gate No. 1, his car slowed down near a speed breaker—giving the assailants the perfect opportunity.

A local shopkeeper who saw it happen said the attackers were waiting in a Swift Dzire parked along the service lane. “At least three-four men in a Swift Dzire emerged suddenly and fired about a dozen rounds at Dalal. He lost control of his SUV, which crashed into the divider under the flyover,” the witness said.

Dalal was struck by eight bullets and died on the spot. Another eyewitness said that the shooters sped away in their car, while two motorcycles, believed to be driven by their accomplices, followed close behind.

Chaos followed the brutal killing

The police were alerted by a PCR call at 7:15 a.m., and officers from the Paschim Vihar (East) police station rushed to the scene. Dalal was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, a senior officer confirmed.

A forensic team soon arrived at the scene, and police began gathering evidence. CCTV footage from the area is now being scanned for clues. The entrance gate where Dalal was attacked is monitored by six security cameras positioned at different angles.

He followed a disciplined life, family says

Dalal was known to be disciplined, especially about his fitness. He had a strict gym routine, and never missed his early morning workout. “He was very particular about his schedule. Like other days, on Friday morning too, he left the house early, then waited downstairs for a few minutes while his car was being washed. His gym is in Punjabi Bagh, so he got into his car and left,” his cousin recalled.

His family suspects that the killers had been watching him for several days and were aware of his routine. “It seemed like they had been observing his daily routine for some time. For them to know exactly when and where he would go, they must have been watching closely. Their car was parked just metres away from the gate,” said another relative.

A well-known face in real estate

Rajkumar Dalal ran a property business with his brother Vijay. While the two families used to live under one roof, Rajkumar had recently moved into a newly built flat in the same lane. “The family relocated in 2016 from UP’s Tikri, where their business is also based,” a family member said.

After the shooting, Sujata rushed out in panic after receiving a call from the colony’s security guard, who informed her about gunfire near the gate. A neighbor said, “Sujata, who had received a call from the security guard at the gate about the firing, came running for help and asked for Vijay, who lives in our building. We later learned Vijay hadn’t answered the phone as he was feeling unwell. Sujata woke him up, and he rushed to take Dalal to the hospital.”

Security guards caught in the aftermath

At least three to four security guards were on duty in the area when the incident occurred. One of them described the chaos that followed. “There was complete chaos when I started my shift around 8 a.m. and the night duty guard signed off. People were rushing to the spot, a huge crowd had gathered, and the car was being towed away,” the guard said.

The area where Dalal was shot is primarily a residential neighbourhood, with small shops and homes lining the street. The shooting has left local residents shocked and anxious.

DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma confirmed that a case has been registered and multiple teams are investigating the incident from various angles. At the moment, no arrests have been made, and police are looking into Dalal’s business dealings and any potential threats he may have received.