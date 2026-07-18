Why Was a TMC Office Linked to Abhishek Banerjee Demolished? Here’s What Happened

District authorities on Saturday razed a five-storey office of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in Amtala, in Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, stating it was constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of construction norms.

The building was reportedly connected to TMC national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee. The building was pulled down with the help of heavy excavators amid tight security arrangements. West Bengal Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were deployed to ensure the operation was carried out smoothly.

Why Authorities Ordered the Demolition?

Officials of the South 24 Parganas district administration said the demolition was carried out following complaints of the building being constructed without authorisation. Statutory notices were served on the concerned parties asking them to appear for a hearing and explain the alleged violations, authorities said.

Officials said the move was taken strictly within the legal provisions on unauthorised constructions. They said the process followed due process after receiving complaints and taking up the matter for adjudication.

Abhishek Banerjee Land Ownership Under Scrutiny

The district administration also demanded the ownership and construction-related papers of the property. The land on which the TMC office has been constructed was allegedly bought in the name of a company called Leaps and Bounds, according to the official notices.

Authorities sought clarification about land ownership records and documents related to the construction. Administrative sources said the demolition process was taken forward after no response was received to two separate notices served to the concerned individuals.

Tight Security During the Operation

Security arrangements were put in place around the premises from Saturday morning to maintain law and order, the officials said. Barricades were raised, and senior police officers and officials of civil administration supervised the demolition throughout the operation. Officials reiterated that every step was being taken in compliance with legal procedures and that the demolition was being carried out peacefully.

BJP Welcomes the Action

The demolition sparked celebrations among BJP workers gathered near the site, with supporters raising party slogans during the operation. BJP MLA from Amtala, Agnishwar Naskar, welcomed the move, alleging that the structure had been built in violation of building regulations. He said the administration had finally acted in accordance with the law against what he described as an illegal construction.