Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Actor Kasthuri Shankar Arrested In Hyderabad?

Actor Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad after controversial remarks about the Telugu community's heritage sparked backlash. She has since issued an apology.

Why Was Actor Kasthuri Shankar Arrested In Hyderabad?

Famous film artist Kasthuri Shankar has been arrested in Hyderabad after the recent controversy. Kasthuri Shankar had acted in Indian and Annamayya. She was arrested as she made some comments which created huge outrage. Sources confirmed Kasthuri Shankar’s arrest on Saturday night.

Controversy broke out when Kasthuri allegedly demeaned the heritage of the Telugu people during a meeting with the Hindu Makkal Katchi, an Indian political organisation. She said she was told that the ancestry of the Telugu people in Tamil Nadu was through a courtesan who entertained kings, which outburst elicited reaction from nearly every section of society.

Many found her comments offensive and disrespectful, a concern not just for many members of the Telugu community but also for many of its adversaries who were still themselves up in arms opposing the allegations. Condemnations with demands for action against the actress were fast as government orders reached.

Kasthuri Goes Into Hiding, Arrested In Hyderabad

Reportedly, she disappeared from the public eye after the scandal, and even her cell phone went silent. The police declared a manhunt, leading them to eventually find and arrest her in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli.

After Kasthuri’s arrest, authorities brought her back to Chennai for further legal proceedings.

After a public backlash, she made a public apology. She stated in the apology that no intention was made towards the Telugu community to hurt or offend them. Last week, Kasthuri said in her statement, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.” She also pointed out that in the commotion over her comment, attention became diverted from the more critical issues she had raised at the rally.

About Kasthuri Shankar

Kasthuri Shankar, who made her entry with the Tamil film Aatha Un Koyilile in 1991, has been a cinema favourite for decades. She had numerous films of successive language fames but is remembered most vividly for her Tamil and Telugu movies. She has recently also acted in Simbaa, Telugu, and the popular Telugu TV show Seethe Ramudiki Katnam.

Kasthuri’s arrest is a case in point for how fast controversial statements by public figures create a buzz around public debates and the consequences they face with an increasing social media scrutiny and political tension.

MUST READ | PM Modi Losing Memory Like Biden: Rahul Gandhi In Amravati

Filed under

Kasthuri Shankar Latest national news national news telugu
Advertisement

Also Read

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

Magnus Carlsen Left Blushing As 20-Year-Old Indian Chess Player Touches World No.1’s Feet

Magnus Carlsen Left Blushing As 20-Year-Old Indian Chess Player Touches World No.1’s Feet

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox