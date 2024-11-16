Why Was Actor Kasthuri Shankar Arrested In Hyderabad?

Actor Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad after controversial remarks about the Telugu community's heritage sparked backlash. She has since issued an apology.

Famous film artist Kasthuri Shankar has been arrested in Hyderabad after the recent controversy. Kasthuri Shankar had acted in Indian and Annamayya. She was arrested as she made some comments which created huge outrage. Sources confirmed Kasthuri Shankar’s arrest on Saturday night.

Controversy broke out when Kasthuri allegedly demeaned the heritage of the Telugu people during a meeting with the Hindu Makkal Katchi, an Indian political organisation. She said she was told that the ancestry of the Telugu people in Tamil Nadu was through a courtesan who entertained kings, which outburst elicited reaction from nearly every section of society.

Many found her comments offensive and disrespectful, a concern not just for many members of the Telugu community but also for many of its adversaries who were still themselves up in arms opposing the allegations. Condemnations with demands for action against the actress were fast as government orders reached.

Kasthuri Goes Into Hiding, Arrested In Hyderabad

Reportedly, she disappeared from the public eye after the scandal, and even her cell phone went silent. The police declared a manhunt, leading them to eventually find and arrest her in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli.

After Kasthuri’s arrest, authorities brought her back to Chennai for further legal proceedings.

After a public backlash, she made a public apology. She stated in the apology that no intention was made towards the Telugu community to hurt or offend them. Last week, Kasthuri said in her statement, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.” She also pointed out that in the commotion over her comment, attention became diverted from the more critical issues she had raised at the rally.

About Kasthuri Shankar

Kasthuri Shankar, who made her entry with the Tamil film Aatha Un Koyilile in 1991, has been a cinema favourite for decades. She had numerous films of successive language fames but is remembered most vividly for her Tamil and Telugu movies. She has recently also acted in Simbaa, Telugu, and the popular Telugu TV show Seethe Ramudiki Katnam.

Kasthuri’s arrest is a case in point for how fast controversial statements by public figures create a buzz around public debates and the consequences they face with an increasing social media scrutiny and political tension.

