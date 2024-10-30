Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Why Was Diwali 2024 Cancelled By Pierre Poilievre? A Setback For Indo-Canadian Unity

Hindus in Canada are aggrieved after Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre chose to cancel the 2024 Diwali celebrations.

Why Was Diwali 2024 Cancelled By Pierre Poilievre? A Setback For Indo-Canadian Unity

Hindus in Canada are aggrieved after Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre chose to cancel the 2024 Diwali celebrations.

The Hindu Forum of Canada says that the move sends a clear message of exclusion to the community.

“A move that sends a clear message of exclusion to a community deeply woven into Canada’s cultural fabric. Diwali, a festival symbolizing light and unity, is celebrated worldwide, with leaders like U.S. President Biden and astronaut Sunita Williams honoring it with great respect. Yet, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has shown a concerning disregard for Canadian Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. This decision is a politically motivated act of appeasement that dismisses a significant, vibrant part of Canadian society,” a statement from the Hindu Forum said.

The organisation called on Indian-origin people in Canada to vote for leaders who stand by all Canadians.

“Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains in Canada—nearly 2.5 million strong—are rapidly growing communities that have made meaningful contributions across fields, from science to education. Mutual respect among communities is what strengthens Canada, but it seems CPC leadership does not uphold this principle when it comes to these communities. It’s crucial for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains to stand united against decisions that show a lack of respect for our culture and beliefs. In the upcoming federal elections, let’s choose wisely. Pierre Poilievre is not yet Prime Minister, yet his true colors of appeasement politics show through by canceling Diwali celebrations. If he were to become Prime Minister, what further tactics might he use? Our votes should go to leaders who genuinely respect and stand by all Canadians, and we must make our voices heard. This Diwali, let’s stand together for representation, respect, and true inclusivity,” the statement said.

Earlier, Canada’s opposition leader Pierre Poilievre canceled the Diwali celebrations scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India.

The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event’s organiser, received no explanation for the cancellation of the Diwali celebration.

This statement comes amid strained ties between India and Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. The situation has led to diplomatic tensions and the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats from the country in mid-October.

OFIC president Shiv Bhasker wrote a letter to Pierre Poilievre, expressing dismay over the decision.

In a letter to Pierre Poilievre, Bhasker wrote, “It is with extreme disappointment and sadness that I am writing this letter to you to voice our dismay at the Office of the Leader of Opposition canceling the 24th Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill.”

“The failure of the politicians to attend this important cultural event, particularly at such a delicate time, sends a clear message to Indo-Canadians: that we are being viewed not as fellow Canadians but as outsiders who are somehow linked to the political actions of a country many of us have ancestral ties to but no direct connection with,” the letter added.

Further, Bhasker urged the Office of the Leader of Opposition to recognize the harm caused to the Indo-Canadian community by the cancellation of a Diwali celebration event.

“This cancelled event was not just a political gathering; it was meant to celebrate Diwali, a festival that brings together families, friends, and communities in a spirit of light, hope, and renewal. By distancing oneself from this celebration, our political leader has turned what should have been a moment of unity into one of division,” the letter added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Canadian politics diplomatic tensions Diwali Celebrations Hindus in Canada Indo-Canadian community Justin Trudeau mutual respect Pierre Poilievre
