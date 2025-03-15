Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Tensions ran high in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday after violent clashes erupted between two groups, prompting the state government to take emergency measures. The authorities suspended internet services in certain areas and deployed a large number of security personnel to maintain law and order.

Internet Services Suspended in Five Areas

To prevent the spread of misinformation and unlawful activities, officials announced the suspension of internet and voice-over-internet telephony services in five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town. The suspension, which came into effect on March 14, will remain in place until March 17.

The government clarified that regular voice calls and SMS services remain unaffected. Additionally, newspapers have not been restricted. “Hence, communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way,” the official order stated.

Opposition Criticizes Government Over Internet Shutdown

The internet suspension has led to strong criticism from opposition leaders, with many seeing it as a sign of administrative failure. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, called the move “evidence of deterioration” in the state’s law and order situation.

Taking to social media platform X, Adhikari alleged that the government’s decision to suspend internet services was an “acceptance of incapability” in handling the situation.

“The West Bengal Government are trying their best to hide the events of communal flare-ups to save their face. I urge @HMOIndia and His Excellency, the Hon’ble @BengalGovernor, to seek a report from the Chief Secretary (@chief_west) of WB regarding the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state,” he posted on X.

What Led to the Clashes?

According to reports, the violence stemmed from an argument between a group of people and some intoxicated individuals during Holi celebrations in Sainthia town on Friday. The dispute quickly escalated into a full-blown confrontation, with both sides hurling stones and engaging in physical fights. Several locals sustained injuries before police intervened and brought the situation under control by using a mild lathi charge.

BJP Accuses Bengal Government of Suppressing Information

Senior BJP leaders have accused the West Bengal government of attempting to downplay the clashes and hide the truth from the public. BJP leaders claimed that similar incidents of violence were reported in other parts of the state, including Tamluk and Nandakumar.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar also criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government and alleged that the state police had become “defunct” and lost their professionalism.

The situation remains tense, with political leaders demanding intervention from the central government. Meanwhile, security forces continue to monitor the affected areas to prevent further unrest.