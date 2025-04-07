Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Tensions ran high in Manipur’s Thoubal district late Sunday night after a mob set fire to the home of Asker Ali, the Manipur president of BJP’s Minority Morcha, in Lilong. The violent incident unfolded hours after Ali publicly voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Act, drawing widespread anger in several Muslim-majority areas of the Imphal Valley.

According to local officials, the unrest began around 9 PM when a large crowd gathered outside Ali’s home in the Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area. The mob first vandalised the property and then set it ablaze. While no casualties were reported, the damage was extensive.

Ali Withdraws Support and Issues Apology

Facing public outrage, Ali released a video shortly after the attack, apologising for his earlier remarks. In the video, he said he was retracting his support for the Act and no longer stood by his previous statement.

“The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution”

The violence came in the backdrop of growing protests across the region, especially in Muslim-populated zones. On Sunday, over 5,000 people took to the streets in Lilong, blocking traffic on National Highway 102. The protests escalated in Irong Chesaba, where demonstrators clashed with security forces after being stopped from marching further.

Many of the protestors held placards and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of bringing in a law that violated constitutional values. One of the demonstrators, Sakir Ahmed, told reporters: “The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community.”

Protests were also held in several other areas including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, Kiyamgei Muslim in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district.

Tight Security in Protest Zones

Security forces have since been deployed in full strength across Muslim-majority parts of the Imphal Valley. Officials said reinforcements have been sent to maintain law and order, and prevent the possibility of further violence.

What Is the Waqf Amendment Act?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which became law after it was passed by both houses of Parliament last week and signed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties. It also focuses on transparency and protecting heritage assets associated with these properties.

However, critics of the bill argue that it centralises too much control and may infringe upon the autonomy of minority religious institutions.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Lilong

In response to the rising tensions, the Thoubal district administration on Monday enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the Lilong Assembly constituency.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate, prohibits the gathering of five or more people and bans the carrying of weapons, including firearms, swords, sticks, and stones in public places.

The decision to enforce the restrictions followed a report by the Superintendent of Police stating that a mob of around 7,000–8,000 people, many carrying lathis and stones, stormed Asker Ali’s home on Sunday night and set it on fire.