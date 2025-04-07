Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Tensions ran high in Manipur’s Thoubal district late Sunday night after a mob set fire to the home of Asker Ali, the Manipur president of BJP’s Minority Morcha, in Lilong. The violent incident unfolded hours after Ali publicly voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Act, drawing widespread anger in several Muslim-majority areas of the Imphal Valley.

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

A mob in Manipur set fire to the home of Asker Ali, the Manipur president of BJP’s Minority Morcha, in Lilong.


Tensions ran high in Manipur’s Thoubal district late Sunday night after a mob set fire to the home of Asker Ali, the Manipur president of BJP’s Minority Morcha, in Lilong. The violent incident unfolded hours after Ali publicly voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Act, drawing widespread anger in several Muslim-majority areas of the Imphal Valley.

According to local officials, the unrest began around 9 PM when a large crowd gathered outside Ali’s home in the Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area. The mob first vandalised the property and then set it ablaze. While no casualties were reported, the damage was extensive.

Ali Withdraws Support and Issues Apology

Facing public outrage, Ali released a video shortly after the attack, apologising for his earlier remarks. In the video, he said he was retracting his support for the Act and no longer stood by his previous statement.

“The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution”

The violence came in the backdrop of growing protests across the region, especially in Muslim-populated zones. On Sunday, over 5,000 people took to the streets in Lilong, blocking traffic on National Highway 102. The protests escalated in Irong Chesaba, where demonstrators clashed with security forces after being stopped from marching further.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Many of the protestors held placards and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of bringing in a law that violated constitutional values. One of the demonstrators, Sakir Ahmed, told reporters: “The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community.”

Protests were also held in several other areas including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, Kiyamgei Muslim in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district.

Tight Security in Protest Zones

Security forces have since been deployed in full strength across Muslim-majority parts of the Imphal Valley. Officials said reinforcements have been sent to maintain law and order, and prevent the possibility of further violence.

What Is the Waqf Amendment Act?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which became law after it was passed by both houses of Parliament last week and signed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties. It also focuses on transparency and protecting heritage assets associated with these properties.

However, critics of the bill argue that it centralises too much control and may infringe upon the autonomy of minority religious institutions.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Lilong

In response to the rising tensions, the Thoubal district administration on Monday enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the Lilong Assembly constituency.

The order, issued by the District Magistrate, prohibits the gathering of five or more people and bans the carrying of weapons, including firearms, swords, sticks, and stones in public places.

The decision to enforce the restrictions followed a report by the Superintendent of Police stating that a mob of around 7,000–8,000 people, many carrying lathis and stones, stormed Asker Ali’s home on Sunday night and set it on fire.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Filed under

Asker Ali BJP Minority Morcha President MANIPUR Thoubal district Waqf Amendment Bill

Actor Dia Mirza has hit b

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling
A mob in Manipur set fire

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?
newsx

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...
Google DeepMind researche

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030
Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025
newsx

Who Is The New CPIM General Secretary?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi Singh On Lighting Fertility

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Who Is The New CPIM General Secretary?

Who Is The New CPIM General Secretary?

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting