Why Was My Life Ruined? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Out In Tears

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav finds himself at the center of a political and personal storm after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal by his father, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, for six years. This decision follows a series of controversies linked to his alleged long-term relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap has also been removed from the family circle.

The move has prompted a strong reaction from his ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai. Speaking to the media, she questioned the timing and intent behind the sudden decision. “Now that elections are near, they are putting up a show of social awakening. Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Why did they marry me off to him if they already knew everything?” she asked.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "… Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated… The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama…," says RJD leader Tej…

Aishwarya revealed that she learned of her divorce through the media and accused the Yadav family of orchestrating her suffering while shielding their son. “They blamed me for everything. And now it comes out he had a 12-year-long affair. Blaming the woman is always the easy way. I will continue my fight,” she said.

Affair Allegations Surface

The controversy deepened when a post surfaced on social media hinting at Tej Pratap Yadav’s alleged relationship with Anushka Yadav. Though the post was later deleted, images of the two together—where Anushka appeared dressed like a married woman—went viral, raising eyebrows across political circles.

Tej Pratap dismissed the claims, calling them part of a conspiracy to defame his family, and claimed his account had been hacked. Despite his denial, reports say that he had once fought with a senior party colleague over matters linked to Anushka’s brother.

Anushka Yadav is reportedly a resident of Patna and the sister of Tej Pratap’s close associate, who was once affiliated with the RJD but is now in another party. Tejashwi Yadav also reportedly intervened in the situation, signaling internal tensions in the Yadav household.

The fallout from the incident has not only caused a rift within Bihar’s most prominent political family but also reignited debate over personal conduct and political accountability ahead of upcoming elections.

