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Home > India News > Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home

Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed his son reached the exam centre late after Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders allegedly held a protest outside his home.

Nishikant Dubey (Photo: ANI)
Nishikant Dubey (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 07:36 IST

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the Congress for holding a protest outside his residence on Safdarjung Lane in Delhi. His younger son reached late to his examination centre due to inconvenience caused by the protest led by Congress leaders, Dubey said. Dubey posted on X and questioned if Congress will be held responsible for his son’s delay in reaching the test.

While sharing a post on X, Dubey wrote, “Due to @RahulGandhi ji’s dharna on the road outside my government residence on Safdarjung Lane, my younger son had to reach the examination center half an hour late? Perhaps @INCIndia party will take responsibility for this?”

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Congress Held Protest Over NEET Paper Leak

A number of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was held demanding accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Delhi Police Detained Rahul, Priyanka

While leading a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official house at Lok Kalyan Marg earlier in the day, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested by Delhi Police.

Rahul was spotted being carried to a bus by police as they attempted to take him from the protest location. As security officers dispersed the protesters, who had marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg, accusing the police of deploying excessive force on students protesting the alleged paper leak a day earlier, some Congress leaders and workers were also taken into custody.

Other Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also joined the protest. Among the participants were Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. Rahul was later released from custody.

Rahul broke his promise, says Jitendra Singh

The arrests followed Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh’s statement that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had betrayed promises made during negotiations near the protest site. 

While sharing a post on X, Singh claimed that the government had assigned him and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to meet with the Congress leadership. They were assigned the task of having a conversation with the leaders after their sit-in protest close to Akbar Road.

Singh says Gandhi had assured to call off the protest if the government allowed a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. But he later added one more demand, i.e resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 

The Union Minister of State alleged that the Congress did not even issue a formal notice to seek discussion on the issue in Parliament, and Gandhi did not move out of the place even after being told that protests were not permitted in the area.

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Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home
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Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home

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Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home
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Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home
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