Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

The case originated from comments made by Rahul Gandhi on November 17, 2022, during a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed the defamation complaint.

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Rahul Gandhi


A local court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has imposed a ₹200 fine on Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The penalty was levied after Gandhi failed to appear for a hearing in a 2022 defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Court’s Decision on Gandhi’s Absence

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had previously directed Gandhi to appear before the court on March 5, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the Congress MP from Raebareli did not attend. Instead, his legal team submitted an application requesting an exemption from personal appearance, citing official engagements, including meetings with foreign dignitaries and other pre-scheduled commitments.

The court, in response, imposed a ₹200 fine on Gandhi, ordering that the amount be paid to the complainant’s lawyer. The next hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025.

Details of the Defamation Case

The case originated from comments made by Rahul Gandhi on November 17, 2022, during a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola district as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed the defamation complaint, alleging that Gandhi deliberately insulted Savarkar in a bid to tarnish his reputation.

According to the complainant, the remarks were part of a premeditated attempt to defame Savarkar, and the statements received extensive media coverage.

In a related case, a Pune court had earlier granted Gandhi a permanent exemption from personal appearances in another defamation case concerning Savarkar. This case stemmed from comments Gandhi made in London in March 2023, reportedly referencing a book authored by Savarkar himself.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the Hindutva icon, had filed a complaint against Gandhi in the Pune court. The court, however, granted Gandhi an exemption, citing his high-level security and responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition.

With the next hearing in the Lucknow case set for April 14, all eyes will be on whether Rahul Gandhi chooses to appear in person or seeks another exemption.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Filed under

Latest India News Lucknow Court Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

Freed Israeli Hostages Meets US President Donald Trump: ‘You Have Been Sent By God’

Freed Israeli Hostages Meets US President Donald Trump: ‘You Have Been Sent By God’

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard