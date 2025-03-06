The case originated from comments made by Rahul Gandhi on November 17, 2022, during a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed the defamation complaint.

A local court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has imposed a ₹200 fine on Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The penalty was levied after Gandhi failed to appear for a hearing in a 2022 defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

Court’s Decision on Gandhi’s Absence

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had previously directed Gandhi to appear before the court on March 5, 2025.

However, the Congress MP from Raebareli did not attend. Instead, his legal team submitted an application requesting an exemption from personal appearance, citing official engagements, including meetings with foreign dignitaries and other pre-scheduled commitments.

The court, in response, imposed a ₹200 fine on Gandhi, ordering that the amount be paid to the complainant’s lawyer. The next hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025.

Details of the Defamation Case

The case originated from comments made by Rahul Gandhi on November 17, 2022, during a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola district as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed the defamation complaint, alleging that Gandhi deliberately insulted Savarkar in a bid to tarnish his reputation.

According to the complainant, the remarks were part of a premeditated attempt to defame Savarkar, and the statements received extensive media coverage.

In a related case, a Pune court had earlier granted Gandhi a permanent exemption from personal appearances in another defamation case concerning Savarkar. This case stemmed from comments Gandhi made in London in March 2023, reportedly referencing a book authored by Savarkar himself.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the Hindutva icon, had filed a complaint against Gandhi in the Pune court. The court, however, granted Gandhi an exemption, citing his high-level security and responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition.

With the next hearing in the Lucknow case set for April 14, all eyes will be on whether Rahul Gandhi chooses to appear in person or seeks another exemption.