Thursday, December 26, 2024
Why Was Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Banned By Rajiv Gandhi? Controversial Novel Returns To Indian Bookshelves After 36 Years

The High Court’s ruling has brought the issue back into the spotlight. While the book is now widely available in bookstores and reportedly selling well, it has raised fresh questions about the original ban.

Why Was Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Banned By Rajiv Gandhi? Controversial Novel Returns To Indian Bookshelves After 36 Years

The recent decision by the Delhi High Court permitting the release of The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel, has reignited political tensions. After being banned for 36 years, Salman Rushdie’s contentious novel The Satanic Verses has discreetly made its way back to India.

Why Was Salman Rushdie’s Book Banned By Rajiv Gandhi?

The book was initially banned in 1988 by the Rajiv Gandhi government following public outrage, as parts of it were deemed blasphemous. Critics at the time accused the government of taking a reactionary and regressive stance, especially in the context of the Shah Bano case.

The Rajiv Gandhi administration defended its actions by claiming the book was not officially banned but that its import into India had been restricted. However, this explanation did little to quell criticism.

The High Court’s ruling has brought the issue back into the spotlight. While the book is now widely available in bookstores and reportedly selling well, it has raised fresh questions about the original ban.

Kanchan Gupta, an advisor to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, commented on the significance of the book’s appearance in Indian bookstores coinciding with the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Gupta quoted Vajpayee’s belief that “the answer to a book you don’t like is a book you would endorse, not banning or burning books.”

Political Ramifications

The BJP has seized the opportunity to target the Congress, accusing it of suppressing freedoms and pandering to minority groups for electoral gains. Drawing parallels, the BJP highlighted Congress’s record, including the Emergency and other actions perceived as curbing constitutional rights.

Congress, on the other hand, defended Rajiv Gandhi’s decision, stating that while there were sensitivities to consider, the government did not outright ban the book but stopped its import to maintain public harmony.

Opposition to the book’s availability remains strong. Maulana Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor for Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in Uttar Pradesh, argued that The Satanic Verses is offensive to religious sentiments and violates constitutional provisions under the guise of freedom of expression. Similarly, Maulana Yasub Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, appealed to the government to ensure the ban remains, citing the book’s alleged mockery of Islamic beliefs and its potential to disrupt societal harmony.

The debate over The Satanic Verses continues to highlight the enduring tension between freedom of expression and respect for religious sentiments, with political and cultural divisions further fueling the discourse.

