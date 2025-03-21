Why Will UPI Stop Services On Some Mobile Numbers From April 1? All You Need To Know

Starting April 1, UPI services will no longer function on mobile numbers that are inactive or have been reassigned. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a directive instructing banks and payment service providers (PSPs) to delink such numbers to prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions.

Users must ensure that their registered mobile numbers remain active to avoid any disruptions in their UPI transactions.

Why Is This Change Necessary?

Inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI accounts create security risks. When users change or deactivate their numbers without updating them with their bank, their UPI accounts may still remain active, making them susceptible to misuse. If the number is reassigned to a new user, fraudsters could potentially gain access to financial transactions.

To prevent such risks, banks and payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will now remove inactive numbers from the UPI system as per NPCI guidelines.

How Will Banks Implement This Rule?

Banks and PSPs will regularly monitor and remove inactive, reassigned, or deactivated mobile numbers from the UPI system.

Affected users will receive prior notifications before their UPI services are suspended.

If a mobile number remains inactive despite warnings, it will be delisted from UPI to prevent potential fraud.

Users can restore their UPI access by updating their mobile number with their bank before the deadline.

Who Will Be Affected?

The following users will be impacted by this new rule:

Users who have changed their mobile number but have not updated it with their bank.

Users whose mobile numbers have been inactive for a long time and have not been used for calls, SMS, or banking alerts.

Users who surrendered their mobile number without updating their bank details.

Users whose old mobile numbers have been reassigned to someone else.

Steps to Keep Your UPI Services Active

To avoid disruptions, users should take the following steps:

Ensure that your mobile number is active by making a call or sending a text message.

Confirm that you are receiving SMS alerts and OTPs from your bank.

Update your UPI-linked mobile number through net banking, UPI apps, ATMs, or by visiting your bank branch.

Why Is a Mobile Number Essential for UPI?

Your mobile number is crucial for UPI transactions because it is linked to your bank for OTP verification. If your number becomes inactive and is reassigned, your transactions may fail, or money could be transferred to an incorrect account.

Users who have inactive or unused mobile numbers must update their bank records before April 1, 2025, to ensure uninterrupted access to UPI payments.