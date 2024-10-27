Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Why Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Keeps His Phone On Silent: Insights Revealed

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, reveals why he keeps his phone on silent, emphasizing the company's philosophy of minimal notifications to build trust with customers.

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and a prominent entrepreneur, recently opened up about his decision to keep his phone permanently on silent. This revelation captured widespread attention online, especially in light of a social media discussion regarding Zerodha’s distinct strategy concerning customer notifications.

In an era dominated by smartphones and constant communication, many individuals, including Kamath, opt to silence their devices. His comments came in response to a user praising Zerodha for its policy of minimizing unsolicited notifications. The original post on X noted, “The only broker that never pushes you to trade in any form whatsoever is @zerodhaonline. No notifications, no emails, nothing. It’s remarkable how they’ve grown so much.”

A Philosophy Of Minimal Disruption

Resharing the post on Instagram, Kamath elaborated on Zerodha’s philosophy of avoiding engagement tactics that could irritate customers, even if such choices might impact short-term business. He emphasized, “With everybody chasing ‘engagement,’ we’ve made many things on the internet annoying and unusable. Since day one, our philosophy has been ‘don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you.’”

Kamath further explained that Zerodha refrains from sending emails or notifications unless they are crucial. He acknowledged, “Not triggering users to trade may hurt business, but in the long run, it builds trust.” This commitment to minimizing distractions is reflected in his personal choice to keep his phone silent, attributing it to the “annoyance of constant calls, notifications, and emails.”

User Reactions On Kamath’s Philosophy

The online community responded positively to Kamath’s insights. One user remarked, “Honestly, most apps seem to shout for our attention, but when you keep it calm and purposeful, you build trust. Zerodha’s approach is a reminder: sometimes, ‘less is more’ is a strategy for the long run.”

Another user applauded Kamath, stating, “Well done, Nithin bhai. That should be called a zero spamming policy. However, engagement has a different meaning in the content creation world.”

A third user added, “High-quality engagement can generate a good amount of revenue on X through the Creator revenue-sharing program. Totally agree on this. Not just in broking, every other industry also has this plague, and governments have to take stern action on this.”

