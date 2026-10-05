Widowed Woman Chased By Mysterious Man In Monkey Cap, She Flees To Neighbour’s Home Where Attacker Shoots Her Dead; What Exactly Happened In Delhi’s Sultanpur?

It was a little after nine on Monday morning in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpur Dabas, the hour when shutters rise and neighbourhoods begin their day. Then came the sound of gunfire. Within minutes, a woman was fleeing for her life through a lane, and a man with his face hidden was close behind. Who was he, and what did he want?

Reports Of Gunfire

According to police, a report of firing in the Sultanpur Dabas area of Bawana reached them at around 9:15 am. Officers rushed to the spot and found that the target was 32-year-old Manisha, an Anganwadi worker, who had been at her shop.

A Desperate Run For Safety

Preliminary accounts say the attacker shot at her first. Wounded and terrified, she ran into a neighbour’s house, hoping the walls would protect her. They did not. It is alleged that the attacker followed her inside and fired again.

The Man In The Monkey Cap

The assailant wore a monkey cap, a woollen cap that covers the face, which made it impossible to identify him. After the shooting, he escaped on a scooter. Residents of the area were left shaken by how openly the attack unfolded in a residential neighbourhood.

Race To The Hospital

Manisha was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead. Police say they are confirming the details on the basis of medical reports.

A Family Left Behind

Reports say Manisha was a widow whose husband had died earlier. She leaves behind two children. She worked at an Anganwadi, a government-run childcare centre, and also ran the shop where the violence began.

Police Hunt For Answers

Several police teams have been formed to trace the shooter. Officers are going through CCTV footage from cameras around the area and are examining every angle, including the motive. The process of registering an FIR is under way. As of now, no arrest has been reported, and the identity of the attacker is unknown.

What Happens Next

Several questions remain. Did the shooter know her, or was the attack planned? Will the CCTV footage reveal his route after he left on the scooter? And what led someone to chase a woman into a neighbour’s home to finish the attack?

Until the investigation provides answers, a neighbourhood is left in shock, and two children have lost their only parent.

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