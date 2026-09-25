Wife Beats MCD Employee Husband To Death In Mukhmelpur, Alipur: What Triggered The Fatal Domestic Dispute?

An extremely disturbing case of domestic violence has surfaced in Mukhmelpur village in the jurisdiction of the Alipur police station in outer north Delhi, where the wife is alleged to have beaten up her husband during a domestic tussle so badly that he succumbed to the injuries suffered that very night. Ravi, who was employed with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, is the dead man’s name. Police have arrested the alleged wife and started an inquiry in the matter.

Frequent Arguments Led To This Violence

As per the locals and the family members of the dead man, the marriage of Ravi and his wife had been going bad for a while. It has been revealed that the son of the dead man and his brother have informed the police that both of them used to quarrel on several matters frequently. On the night when the incident took place, another similar argument is said to have escalated to violence.

Police And Forensic Teams Rush To The Spot

Given the seriousness of a government employee dying under suspicious circumstances, teams from Alipur police station along with a special unit from the Forensic Science Laboratory reached the scene at Mukhmelpur village without delay. Forensic experts collected fingerprints and other scientific evidence from inside the house to determine what objects may have been used during the assault and to establish the exact physical cause of death.

Accused Taken Into Custody

Acting swiftly, Alipur police detained the accused wife from the spot and brought her to the police station for detailed questioning. Ravi’s body has been taken into police custody and kept at the mortuary of a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials said statements from family members have been recorded, and the precise cause of death will only be confirmed once the detailed post-mortem report is received.

Village Left In Shock

The event has brought with it an atmosphere of gloom within the entire Mukhmelpur village as people find it hard to come to terms with what happened. The neighbours claim that the relationship between the two people was not good but did not think that the dispute would take such a tragic turn.

Further Investigation

According to the police, the investigation will center on finding out what really transpired during that time and the cause of the assault which caused Ravi to die. Legal proceedings will be based on the results of the forensic report as well as the autopsy conducted.

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