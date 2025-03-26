Wife Calls Chennai Techie A ‘Sex Predator’, He Fights Back With ‘Singapore’ Counter

Mr. Sankar also contested Dhivya’s claims that she was forced to relocate to India. He presented a court ruling stating that she had been ordered to return the child.

Chennai-based tech entrepreneur Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of Rippling, has strongly refuted allegations made by his estranged wife, Dhivya, amid a contentious divorce and child custody dispute. Dhivya had accused him of kidnapping their nine-year-old son and labeled him a “sex predator,” claims which Mr. Sankar has countered with legal documents and evidence.

Mr. Sankar took to social media to share a detailed rebuttal, including WhatsApp conversations and email exchanges between their lawyers. He alleged that his wife had “abducted” their son from Singapore to the US and “brainwashed” him into believing that his father had abandoned him. Screenshots shared by him purportedly show Dhivya instructing him on pickup schedules for their child, contradicting her claim that he forcefully took the child.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Then she alleges that I recorded porn videos of her and distributed them. Calls me a “sex predator”; She made the same allegations to SG police. It’s a 30 year sentence if true. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 25, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Battle and Divorce Settlement

The couple had reportedly reached a “mutual consent divorce” in India, which included shared custody of their son. According to emails disclosed by Mr. Sankar, the agreement detailed financial settlements, including a $5,000 monthly support for Dhivya and full coverage of the child’s expenses by Mr. Sankar. He claimed these agreements contradict her accusations that he coerced her into the settlement.

Mr. Sankar also contested Dhivya’s claims that she was forced to relocate to India. He presented a court ruling stating that she had been ordered to return the child. However, no further details about the ruling were disclosed.

At a press conference in Chennai, Dhivya accused her husband of secretly recording women and claimed he had faced legal action in Singapore. However, Mr. Sankar asserted that Singapore police found no evidence supporting these claims and dismissed the case. He also noted that similar allegations filed in Washington were ruled in his favor.

Dispute Over Child’s Custody

Mr. Sankar accused Dhivya of taking their son to the US for five months, cutting off all contact between father and son, and placing him in a public school instead of the “best school in Singapore.” He expressed willingness to return the child to his mother, provided she agrees not to “abduct” him again. He also insisted that their son’s passport be kept in a joint locker, as per their initial agreement, to prevent further disputes.

Mr. Sankar has also accused Chennai police of attempting to extort Rs 25 lakh. He claimed his friend Gokul, who assisted him in picking up his son, was arrested, and the police demanded money for his release. Furthermore, he alleged that the authorities were “illegally” tracking his phone and IP address, forcing him to go into hiding.

ALSO READ: ‘They Did Propaganda…’: Yogi Adityanath Alleges Congress, INDIA Bloc Used George Soros’ Money