Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the suspension of a Haryana teacher who sought relief from election duty after his wife’s death, ruling that he could not be held responsible for the failure of substitute officials to take charge. The court also ordered authorities to pay him ₹50,000 in costs and clear his pending salary dues within four weeks.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar criticised the conduct of the state authorities in the “strongest terms”, highlighting serious lapses in the handling of Booth Level Officer (BLO) appointments and disciplinary action against teacher Sunil Kumar.

Wife’s Death Changed Teacher’s Circumstances After 11 Years of BLO Duty

Kumar had been performing BLO duties for 11 years without any adverse remarks, his counsel told the court. However, his circumstances changed after his wife died in September 2025.

Left to care for his 83-year-old mother and children, Kumar sought relief from the additional election responsibility. His request was favourably recommended by the head of his institution and the Block Education Officer, Barwala.

Three Substitute Teachers Appointed, But Kumar Was Still Suspended

According to the submissions before the court, three teachers were subsequently appointed to replace Kumar at the same polling booth. However, no written order rejecting his request or directing him to continue as BLO was communicated to him.

Despite this, the District Elementary Education Officer, Hisar, suspended Kumar on July 7 following a recommendation from the Electoral Registration Officer of the 51-Barwala assembly constituency.

The allegations included improper performance of BLO duties and absence from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) training.

High Court Questions Authorities Over Missing Training Details

The court found that the authorities could not clearly establish the date of the training Kumar allegedly missed. It also noted that none of the three substitute BLOs attended the training held on February 8, 2026, yet no action against them was shown on record.

The bench said the authorities were “blowing hot and cold in the same breath” by claiming Kumar had never been relieved while successively appointing three replacements.

It ruled that the substitute teachers’ failure to report for duty or provide details required for updating the official portal could not be attributed to Kumar.

₹50,000 Costs, Pending Salary to Be Cleared Within Four Weeks

The High Court quashed Kumar’s suspension and the proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. It also directed authorities to clear all his outstanding dues within four weeks, noting that he had remained without salary since June 2.

The court further directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, to ensure that future BLO replacements are communicated in writing, clearly stating whether the outgoing officer has been relieved. Authorities must also ensure that the replacement’s joining and portal mapping are completed within a reasonable time.

The court said the dispute stemmed from a lack of coordination within the election machinery, rather than any established lapse attributable to Kumar.