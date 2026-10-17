LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the suspension of a Haryana teacher who sought relief from BLO election duty after his wife’s death, imposed ₹50,000 in costs on officials and ordered payment of pending salary dues.

Punjab And Haryana High Court (Image Credit-X)
Punjab And Haryana High Court (Image Credit-X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 22:51 IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the suspension of a Haryana teacher who sought relief from election duty after his wife’s death, ruling that he could not be held responsible for the failure of substitute officials to take charge. The court also ordered authorities to pay him ₹50,000 in costs and clear his pending salary dues within four weeks.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar criticised the conduct of the state authorities in the “strongest terms”, highlighting serious lapses in the handling of Booth Level Officer (BLO) appointments and disciplinary action against teacher Sunil Kumar.

You Might Be Interested In

Wife’s Death Changed Teacher’s Circumstances After 11 Years of BLO Duty

Kumar had been performing BLO duties for 11 years without any adverse remarks, his counsel told the court. However, his circumstances changed after his wife died in September 2025.

Left to care for his 83-year-old mother and children, Kumar sought relief from the additional election responsibility. His request was favourably recommended by the head of his institution and the Block Education Officer, Barwala.

Three Substitute Teachers Appointed, But Kumar Was Still Suspended

According to the submissions before the court, three teachers were subsequently appointed to replace Kumar at the same polling booth. However, no written order rejecting his request or directing him to continue as BLO was communicated to him.

Despite this, the District Elementary Education Officer, Hisar, suspended Kumar on July 7 following a recommendation from the Electoral Registration Officer of the 51-Barwala assembly constituency.

The allegations included improper performance of BLO duties and absence from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) training.

High Court Questions Authorities Over Missing Training Details

The court found that the authorities could not clearly establish the date of the training Kumar allegedly missed. It also noted that none of the three substitute BLOs attended the training held on February 8, 2026, yet no action against them was shown on record.

The bench said the authorities were “blowing hot and cold in the same breath” by claiming Kumar had never been relieved while successively appointing three replacements.

It ruled that the substitute teachers’ failure to report for duty or provide details required for updating the official portal could not be attributed to Kumar.

₹50,000 Costs, Pending Salary to Be Cleared Within Four Weeks

The High Court quashed Kumar’s suspension and the proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. It also directed authorities to clear all his outstanding dues within four weeks, noting that he had remained without salary since June 2.

The court further directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, to ensure that future BLO replacements are communicated in writing, clearly stating whether the outgoing officer has been relieved. Authorities must also ensure that the replacement’s joining and portal mapping are completed within a reasonable time.

The court said the dispute stemmed from a lack of coordination within the election machinery, rather than any established lapse attributable to Kumar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened
Tags: Barwala NewsBLO Dutycourt-orderElection Dutyharyana newsHigh courtHisar Newshome-hero-pos-11india newslegal-newsSIR TrainingSunil KumarTeacher News

RELATED News

Onward Technologies Delivers its Strongest-Ever Quarter; Total Revenue up 22.2% and EBITDA up 33.7% YoY; Raises FY27 Outlook

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

Lagnam Spintex Reports Strong Q2 & H1 Fy27 Performance; Ebitda Rises 98% In Q2 And 64% In H1fy27

One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

LATEST NEWS

26-Year-Old Dies as Car Hits Divider, Flips Several Times on Way to Lucknow Birthday Party, 4 Seriously Injured

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

12-Tonne Structure Falls on Moving Car During Flyover Work, No Injuries, MMRDA Fines Contractor Rs 2 Crore

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

Caught on Cam: Son Drags Elderly Father on Road in UP’s Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened
Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened
Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened
Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened
Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

QUICK LINKS