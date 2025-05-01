Wife Elopes With Brother-in-Law: UP Man’s Stunning Claim About Clean-Shaven Brother

In the midst of this turmoil, Arshi allegedly became emotionally involved with her brother-in-law, Sabir. Unlike Sagir, Sabir was clean-shaven — something Arshi seemed to prefer.

In an unexpected turn of events from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed couple’s relationship ended in controversy, betrayal, and scandal. A man has alleged that his wife left him because he refused to shave his beard — and instead ran off with his clean-shaven younger brother.

The woman, however, has dismissed this claim, saying the issue wasn’t facial hair but rather her husband’s alleged sexual inadequacy.

Facial Hair Sparks Fallout

Mohammed Sagir and Arshi were married just seven months ago in what seemed like a traditional union. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Sagir had carefully groomed his black beard for the occasion. Arshi, in a green suit and gold jewellery, looked every bit the blushing bride.

But soon after the wedding, Arshi began objecting to Sagir’s beard. She reportedly urged him to shave it, something he was unwilling to do.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What started as a personal preference quickly escalated. According to Sagir, their daily arguments over the beard grew more intense.

In the midst of this turmoil, Arshi allegedly became emotionally involved with her brother-in-law, Sabir. Unlike Sagir, Sabir was clean-shaven — something Arshi seemed to prefer.

By February, she had eloped with Sabir, leaving Sagir behind in confusion and heartbreak.

Sagir says he spent months searching for his wife. When she didn’t return, he finally lodged a missing person’s report with the police.

“Arshi would complain about my beard. She allegedly married me under family pressure. She left the house with my younger brother. I have a recording of their love talks, in which she also plans to either poison my food or get a hitman to kill me and pave the way for their marriage,” Sagir said.

Wife Refutes Beard Allegation

The matter took another dramatic turn on Wednesday when Arshi returned to her parents’ home with Sabir.

She made it clear she no longer wanted to be with Sagir. Instead, she declared her intention to marry Sabir.

Contrary to her husband’s claims, Arshi insisted that the dispute had nothing to do with facial hair.

She alleged that Sagir was “sexually unfit” and that was the real reason she left.

In response to the ongoing accusations, Sagir ended the marriage by divorcing Arshi in front of the police.

Dowry Demand Adds Fuel to Fire

Arshi didn’t stop at personal accusations. She also demanded her dowry be returned.

She claimed she had brought Rs 5 lakh at the time of marriage and wanted it back.

“If he gives even Rs 2.5 lakh, I will leave him and live with Sabir. Otherwise, I do not want a divorce. I want to live with my brother-in-law,” she said.

As the unusual love triangle continues to unfold, the situation has not only shocked the families involved but also sparked heated conversations in the local community.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions