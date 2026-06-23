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Home > India News > ‘Wife Looking For…’: Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay?

‘Wife Looking For…’: Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay?

Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked controversy after referencing a Chengalpattu court case involving Vijay and his wife during a political attack. The remark, viewed as a personal jibe, intensified the ongoing rivalry between the DMK and Vijay's party, drawing widespread attention across Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

'Wife Looking For...': Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay? (Via X, Canva)
'Wife Looking For...': Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay? (Via X, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 17:39 IST

Tamil Nadu politics took a sharp personal turn after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin targeted actor-turned-politician Vijay with a controversial remark during a heated political exchange. Referring to a widely discussed court case involving Vijay and his wife, Udhayanidhi said that people in the state were aware of the “story of a wife looking for her husband in the Chengalpattu court,” triggering strong reactions from political circles and social media users. The comment came amid an escalating war of words between the DMK and Vijay’s party as both sides intensify their political attacks ahead of major electoral battles in Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi’s statement was widely seen as a direct reference to reports surrounding court proceedings involving Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

What Is the Chengalpattu Court Reference?

The controversy stems from proceedings before a family court in Chengalpattu, where Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed a divorce petition seeking the dissolution of their marriage. The matter has attracted considerable public attention due to Vijay’s high-profile status as both a film star and a political leader.

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By invoking the court case during a political debate, Udhayanidhi appeared to move beyond policy disagreements and into Vijay’s personal life. The remark immediately became one of the most discussed moments in Tamil Nadu politics, with supporters and critics debating whether personal matters should be used as political ammunition.

Political Rivalry Intensifies

Relations between Vijay and the DMK have become increasingly confrontational in recent months. The two sides have exchanged accusations over governance, corruption, ideology and political credibility. Udhayanidhi has repeatedly criticised Vijay’s political approach, while Vijay has positioned himself as an alternative force in Tamil Nadu politics.

Observers note that the latest remark signals how intense the rivalry has become, with political debates increasingly featuring personal attacks alongside traditional policy disputes.

Reactions Across Social Media

The comment quickly spread across social media platforms, where supporters of both leaders engaged in heated discussions. While some defended Udhayanidhi’s statement as a political response, others criticised the use of private family matters in public political discourse.

Neither Vijay nor his party immediately issued a detailed response to the specific remark. However, the controversy has added another layer to the ongoing political battle between the two camps.

READ MORE: Why Anna Hazare Is Threatening Hunger Strike Against the Maharashtra Govt After 20 Years

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‘Wife Looking For…’: Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay?
Tags: Chengalpattu court caseDMK vs VijayTamil Nadu political controversytamil nadu politicsUdhayanidhi remarkudhayanidhi-stalinVijay political rowvijay wife sangeetha

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‘Wife Looking For…’: Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay?

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‘Wife Looking For…’: Why Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Take A Personal Swipe At Vijay?
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