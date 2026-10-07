Wife Sought Physical Relations, Husband 70 Per Cent Disable Said ‘Married To Get A Maid’, Kerala HC Upholds Rs 10,000 Maintenance Order

A Kerala man who claimed he had married his wife because he needed someone to care for him and his mother has failed to escape a ₹10,000 monthly maintenance order. The Kerala High Court dismissed his petition challenging the maintenance awarded to his ex-wife, while strongly criticising his claim that the marriage was essentially arranged to find a maidservant. Justice G Girish said the man’s own version suggested that he had used a matrimonial advertisement for a purpose that was different from the usual purpose of seeking a spouse.

The court observed: “After spoiling the life of a lady by resorting to such a dubious method, the petitioner cannot evade from his responsibility to make payment of maintenance to the respondent.”

Matrimonial advertisement led to marriage in 2015

The couple got married in August 2015 after the man placed a matrimonial advertisement in a leading newspaper. It was his second marriage. However, the marriage was never consummated.

The husband later told the court that he had suffered a paralytic stroke in October 2012, leaving him incapable of having a physical relationship. He also claimed that the matrimonial advertisement had been placed to find a woman who could look after him and his mother.

The relationship eventually broke down, following which the wife approached the court seeking divorce, maintenance and the return of her gold ornaments.

Family court grants divorce and monthly maintenance

The Family Court at Ettumanoor granted the woman a divorce on the ground of cruelty. It rejected her claim concerning the return of her gold ornaments but directed the husband to pay ₹10,000 every month as maintenance. The family court concluded that the man had sufficient means to support his former wife.

The husband challenged the maintenance order before the Kerala High Court, arguing that his physical condition had not been properly considered.

Court examines his 70 per cent permanent disability claim

However, the man relied on his medical records, which indicated that he had a 70 per cent permanent locomotor disability. His defence was that the disability would render him unable to earn enough money to pay maintenance. However, there was no reason for the High Court to interfere with the judgment of the family court.

The court observed that the family court had taken into consideration the husband’s assertions regarding his financial standing. The man asserted that both he and his mother had paid for the cost of the marriage, and he had maintained his wife since she had been living with him. It was also evident that the woman lacked adequate means of maintaining herself.

Kerala HC says disability alone does not settle maintenance issue

The court made it clear that the question of maintenance was not simply about whether the husband was able-bodied. Instead, the family court had examined the overall circumstances before concluding that he had sufficient resources to maintain his wife. It also found that he was concealing his income to avoid the obligation.

The High Court found no illegality or error in that assessment and dismissed the husband’s petition. The ₹10,000 monthly maintenance order was therefore upheld.