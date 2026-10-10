Wife Suffers From Anxiety Disorder, Yet CRPF Officer Must Leave For New Posting, Then Gauhati High Court Gives 15-Day Relief

The Gauhati High Court has refused to cancel the transfer of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector who sought relief, citing his wife’s anxiety disorder and family responsibilities. However, the court gave him 15 additional days to report to his new posting and directed authorities to give him a reasonable opportunity to arrange his wife’s treatment. The ruling highlights the limited circumstances in which courts can interfere with transfer orders issued to government personnel.

How the Transfer Dispute Reached the High Court

The petitioner, identified as Syed Juliash Hussain, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the CRPF, challenged a transfer order dated December 24, 2025. Under the order, he was to move to the force’s 231 Battalion in Chhattisgarh from his existing posting.

Hussain approached the court seeking to set aside the transfer and prevent further routine transfers, arguing that he was the sole caregiver for his ailing wife and daughter. His counsel told the court that the family was facing significant difficulties because of his wife’s anxiety disorder.

The petitioner also cited his daughter’s preparation for the NEET examination as a reason for seeking relief. However, that examination-related concern had ceased to apply by the time the matter was considered.

Why the CRPF Officer Said His Family Could Not Manage Without Him

The officer argued that the authorities had failed to consider the difficulties outlined in his petition and representations adequately. His wife’s health condition and his responsibilities at home formed the central basis of his request to remain at his current posting.

The respondents, represented by the Central Government’s counsel, opposed the plea. They argued that courts have limited powers to interfere with transfer decisions unless there is evidence of mala fide action or a violation of statutory rules.

The Legal Reason Behind the Court’s Decision

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, hearing the case, observed that transfer is an ordinary part of service and that judicial intervention is restricted in such matters.

The court stated: “the scope of interference with an order of transfer by a Writ Court is absolutely limited to the extent that unless there is any violation of the statutory rules or mala fide which is manifestly apparent, this Court would be loath to interfere to such order of transfer.”

The judge also considered the fact that the transfer order was issued on December 24. This meant the petitioner had sufficient time before the proposed movement date. Hence, the court concluded that the grounds presented were not sufficient to justify interference and dismissed the petition.

Court Gives 15 More Days to Arrange the Move

Although the transfer challenge failed, the court directed the authorities to allow Hussain an additional 15 days to move to his new posting. It also made clear that the officer should receive a reasonable opportunity to arrange treatment for his wife at the new location. The order therefore leaves the transfer in place while allowing the officer additional time to manage his family’s medical needs.

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