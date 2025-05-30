Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
  Wild Elephant Chases Students In Kerala's Wayanad, CCTV Video Sparks Concern

Wild Elephant Chases Students In Kerala’s Wayanad, CCTV Video Sparks Concern

Wild elephant chases students in Wayanad, Kerala. CCTV footage viral. No injuries reported. Similar elephant rampages in Kozhikode and Thrissur.

Wild Elephant Chases Students In Kerala’s Wayanad, CCTV Video Sparks Concern


A terrifying encounter unfolded late Wednesday night near Pozhuthana Lower Primary School in Wayanad, Kerala, when a wild elephant chased a group of students. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media, triggering concern about the growing frequency of man-elephant conflict in the region.

The students identified as Rihan, Rizwan, and Sabirm—were caught off guard around 11 pm, but managed to escape without injuries by fleeing on foot as the elephant charged toward them. The animal also damaged several two-wheelers and other vehicles parked nearby during the chaos.

More Elephants Spotted Near Residential Areas

Local reports suggest that multiple elephants had entered the area. Additional CCTV footage shows other wild elephants wandering close to homes, sparking fear among residents. By Thursday morning, one of the elephants was reportedly seen again in Karuvathotti, a locality near Pozhuthana.

Forest officials are monitoring the situation as the elephant presence in residential zones continues to rise.

Spike in Elephant-Related Incidents in Kerala

This is not an isolated event. On February 13, a similar elephant rampage occurred in Kozhikode district during a temple festival. Fireworks set off during the celebration reportedly agitated two elephants, who then attacked each other. A collapsed wall during the chaos resulted in the deaths of three elderly people, and over 20 others were injured.

In another alarming incident in January, five men narrowly escaped death when a notorious wild tusker named ‘Murivalan’ charged at their vehicle in Athirapally, Thrissur. The group, headed to a nearby shooting location near Kannanakuzhy, was trapped when the elephant, seen 100 meters away, suddenly lunged at their car. With no room to escape due to vehicles behind, the men experienced a life-threatening moment.

Growing Concerns Over Human-Wildlife Conflict

The series of incidents underscores the growing tension between human settlements and wildlife in Kerala. With forests shrinking and animals straying into towns more frequently, residents and forest authorities face a rising challenge in managing wild elephant movements and ensuring public safety.

Officials are yet to comment on specific measures to prevent such elephant attacks, but investigations are ongoing and local forest teams have increased patrolling in Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts.

