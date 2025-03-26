Will AIADMK And BJP Reunite? Palaniswami Responds After Key Meeting With Amit Shah

AIADMK had severed ties with the BJP in September 2023 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculation over a possible revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance gained momentum after AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, Palaniswami dismissed the alliance rumors, stating that the meeting was focused on public issues and not electoral strategies.

Following his meeting with Shah at the minister’s residence, Palaniswami clarified, “There is nothing related to the alliance. We came here for issues of people. The media is spreading the news. There is still one year for the election.” AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was also present during the discussions.

Sources indicate that apart from political concerns, Palaniswami raised issues such as the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and reiterated AIADMK’s opposition to any move that affects Tamil linguistic and cultural identity.

Delhi | On his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says, "There is nothing related to alliance. We came here for issues of people. The media is spreading the news. There is still one year for election.." pic.twitter.com/SXzLzhdeQZ
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Rocky Past

The AIADMK had severed ties with the BJP in September 2023 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision came after AIADMK leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s aggressive stance and remarks on Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai. AIADMK had demanded either an apology from Annamalai or his removal, leading to a rift between the two parties.

A Possible Political Comeback?

Political analysts believe a renewed AIADMK-BJP alliance could reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, especially with the 2026 assembly elections approaching. AIADMK has been struggling with internal factionalism and a shrinking vote share, while BJP has been keen on expanding its presence in the state after failing to secure a seat in the last Lok Sabha polls.

If AIADMK and BJP join hands again, they could pose a formidable challenge to the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc. The 2019 assembly elections saw DMK securing 133 seats in the 234-member House, making AIADMK’s strategy for the upcoming polls crucial for its political revival.

Despite Palaniswami’s denial, the meeting with Amit Shah has fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes negotiations. Political observers suggest that both parties could benefit from an alliance AIADMK regaining lost ground and BJP strengthening its foothold in the Dravidian-dominated state.

