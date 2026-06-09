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Home > India News > Will Air India End Free Meals? Airline Considers No-Meal Tickets To Lower Domestic Airfares

Will Air India End Free Meals? Airline Considers No-Meal Tickets To Lower Domestic Airfares

Air India is considering introducing no-meal tickets on domestic routes, allowing passengers to pay lower fares by skipping onboard meals. The proposal reflects growing cost pressures on airlines and could signal a shift toward unbundled services, narrowing the gap between full-service and budget carriers.

Will Air India End Free Meals? Airline Considers No-Meal Tickets To Lower Domestic Airfares (Via AI)
Will Air India End Free Meals? Airline Considers No-Meal Tickets To Lower Domestic Airfares (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 18:42 IST

Air India is considering a significant change to its domestic fare structure that could allow passengers to skip complimentary onboard meals in exchange for cheaper tickets. If approved, the proposal would mark a notable shift in the business model of India’s flagship full-service carrier and bring it closer to practices commonly associated with low-cost airlines. The move comes as airlines face mounting pressure from rising fuel costs, operational expenses and intense competition in the domestic aviation market.

What Is Air India’s Proposed ‘No-Meal’ Fare?

According to reports, Air India is evaluating a new fare category under which passengers can opt out of receiving onboard meals and pay a lower ticket price. The proposal is currently under consideration and has not yet been officially implemented.

The airline already offers multiple fare options, and the proposed “No Meals” ticket would give travellers another choice, particularly those who do not require food on shorter journeys.

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Rollout May Begin On Short Domestic Routes

Sources indicate that if the plan receives approval, it is likely to be introduced first on selected short-haul domestic routes. Passenger response will play a key role in determining whether the model is expanded to other sectors.

At present, Air India serves complimentary meals to passengers on both domestic and international flights. The proposed no-meal option is reportedly being considered only for domestic services and not for international operations.

Why Full-Service Airlines Are Rethinking Freebies

Traditionally, full-service carriers have differentiated themselves from budget airlines by including meals, baggage allowances, seat selection options and other services within the ticket price.

However, rising operating costs are forcing airlines worldwide to explore “unbundling,” a model where passengers pay only for the services they wish to use. Under this system, meals, lounge access and other amenities can be offered separately rather than being included in every fare.

Industry observers believe such measures help airlines lower base fares while giving travellers greater flexibility over what they pay for.

Fuel Costs Putting Pressure On Airlines

The proposal comes amid financial challenges facing the aviation industry. Air India recently reduced domestic flight frequencies due to higher fuel costs, while several carriers have been adjusting operations to manage rising expenses. Fuel remains one of the largest components of airline operating costs.

Reports suggest that making meals optional could reduce ticket prices by more than ₹250 on certain routes, although Air India has not officially confirmed any specific pricing structure.

Blurring The Line Between Full-Service And Budget Airlines?

The proposal has led to debate in the aviation industry about whether full-service airlines are becoming yet another low-cost carrier.

Proponents say that pricing certain services on an optional basis may help reduce fares and allow customers a greater degree of autonomy over spending. Detractors argue that depriving passengers of free meals could erase one of the primary distinctions between premium and budget airlines. Community forums have evidence of both positions, with some customers welcoming the lower fare options and others expressing concerns about eroding full-service benefits.

No Final Verdict Yet

Air India has yet to make a final decision. The airline is reportedly collecting data about passengers’ preferences and weighing up the potential impact before deciding whether to propose the no-meal fare category.

For the time being, the airline continues to offer free meals on the full domestic and international schedule.

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Will Air India End Free Meals? Airline Considers No-Meal Tickets To Lower Domestic Airfares
Tags: Air India domestic flightsAir India fare changesair india newsAir India no meal ticketsairline newsairline ticket prices Indiafree meals on flightsfull service airlines

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