Will Amarnath Yatra Be Cancelled After The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Traditionally, Pahalgam serves as the main base camp for the Amarnath pilgrimage. The town provides essential facilities such as medical assistance, accommodations, and transportation options to support pilgrims on their physically demanding trek.

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its peak tourist season and the sacred Amarnath Yatra, a deadly terrorist strike in Pahalgam has raised serious safety concerns. The attack on Tuesday left 26 people dead, including tourists and a serving officer of the Indian Navy.

The horrifying incident occurred at around 3 PM in Pahalgam, a serene town located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Known for its scenic beauty, Pahalgam is a top destination for nature lovers and pilgrims alike.

The deadly ambush has cast a dark shadow over the region, especially during a period that typically attracts a large influx of visitors.

Will Amarnath Yatra Be Cancelled?

As of now, there is no update on the Amarnath Yatra being cancelled. The registration for the same begin a few days ago. The Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 is scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 9, 2025, marking a 38-day pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This annual Hindu pilgrimage is organized by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). ​

Registration Details

Advance Registration Start Date: April 14, 2025

Registration Methods:

Online: Through the official SASB website

Offline: At designated bank branches across various states

Mandatory Documents

Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2025, by authorized medical practitioners

Valid government-issued photo ID

Passport-sized photographs

RFID Card: Required for all pilgrims for tracking and security purposes ​

Important Guidelines

Helicopter Services: Available for pilgrims opting for the shorter route; booking details will be updated on the official website.

Accommodation: Tented accommodations are provided along the trekking routes; booking information will be released soon.

Health and Safety: Pilgrims are advised to be physically fit and acclimatize to high altitudes.

Weather Conditions: The region experiences unpredictable weather; appropriate clothing and preparation are essential.

Amarnath Yatra: Why Pahalgam Holds Religious and Strategic Significance

Pahalgam plays a critical role in the annual Amarnath Yatra, serving as a key stop for thousands of Hindu devotees. This town becomes a spiritual epicenter each year as pilgrims begin their journey to the sacred Amarnath Cave, home to the naturally formed ice Shiva lingam.

The Pahalgam route is one of the most popular paths for the yatra, passing through iconic locations like Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni. The combination of natural beauty and religious significance makes this route especially meaningful for devotees.

Base Camp of the Yatra: Pahalgam’s Role in Supporting Pilgrims

Traditionally, Pahalgam serves as the main base camp for the Amarnath pilgrimage. The town provides essential facilities such as medical assistance, accommodations, and transportation options to support pilgrims on their physically demanding trek.

Its peaceful setting and logistical importance have long made it an integral part of Kashmir’s religious tourism.

With the attack coming just before the yatra season, authorities now face mounting pressure to ensure the safety of both tourists and devotees.

The tragedy is likely to influence travel decisions and could lead to increased security measures in and around Pahalgam in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: ‘Asked To Recite Islamic Verse, Terrorists Wore Uniforms To Confuse’, Recalls Eyewitnesses Revealing How Hindus Were Singled Out