Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Will Arvind Kejriwal Enter Rajya Sabha? AAP’s Bypoll Move Sparks Speculation

Will Arvind Kejriwal Enter Rajya Sabha? AAP’s Bypoll Move Sparks Speculation

AAP fields Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West bypoll, sparking speculation about Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha entry. Is Punjab Kejriwal’s new political base?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stirred political speculation with its decision to field Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll. Arora, a businessman and AAP leader, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022, and his tenure extends until 2028. However, as per parliamentary norms, if he wins the assembly seat, he must vacate his Rajya Sabha position, potentially paving the way for Arvind Kejriwal’s entry into the Upper House.

AAP has not officially confirmed this possibility but is reportedly in discussions over the move. Given that Kejriwal lost his Delhi Assembly membership after his defeat in the recent elections, Punjab now emerges as his strongest political ground.

Sanjeev Arora Reacts to His Candidacy

Expressing gratitude to the AAP leadership, Arora posted on social media:

“Humbled and grateful to the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party for reposing faith in me to contest the Ludhiana West by-election. As someone deeply connected to my hometown, I look forward to serving my people with dedication and sincerity.”

Interestingly, Arora made no mention of Arvind Kejriwal in his statement, adding to the curiosity surrounding the party’s plans.

AAP’s Strategy: Bypoll Win, Ministerial Reward?

Political insiders suggest that if Sanjeev Arora wins, he could be appointed as a minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, serving as a reward for making way for Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who lost his Delhi CM post, has been staying at Punjab MP Ashok Mittal’s residence after vacating his government bungalow. With Atishi now leading the party as Leader of the Opposition in Delhi, Kejriwal appears to be focusing on national politics.

Why Punjab? Kejriwal’s New Political Base

Punjab remains the strongest base for AAP after its Delhi electoral setback. With the Rajya Sabha membership option, Kejriwal could maintain an active parliamentary role and position himself as a key opposition figure at the national level.

The bypoll will now be a crucial event not just for Sanjeev Arora but also for AAP’s future leadership plans. Will Kejriwal make his way into Rajya Sabha through Punjab? The coming days will reveal AAP’s next big political move.

ALSO READ: Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

AAP leadership changes AAP Punjab politics Arvind Kejriwal Rajya Sabha

