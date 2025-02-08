Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will Arvind Kejriwal Go Back To Jail Even After Winning Election ? Answered

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s political future remains a topic of intense speculation as legal troubles continue to cast a shadow over his electoral success.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Will Arvind Kejriwal Go Back To Jail Even After Winning Election ? Answered


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s political future remains a topic of intense speculation as legal troubles continue to cast a shadow over his electoral success. Despite a likely victory in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, the question arises—could Kejriwal end up in jail even after securing a win? Here’s a breakdown of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Legal Case Against Kejriwal

Kejriwal has been embroiled in multiple legal battles, including corruption and defamation cases. The most serious case revolves around alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which led to several high-profile arrests. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been probing the matter, and Kejriwal was recently summoned for questioning.

Legal experts suggest that while winning an election offers political legitimacy, it does not provide immunity from prosecution. If substantial evidence is presented in court, the possibility of arrest cannot be ruled out, even if Kejriwal is re-elected as Chief Minister.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Happens If a Sitting Chief Minister is Jailed?

According to Indian law, a sitting Chief Minister can be arrested and prosecuted if found guilty of a crime. However, the legal process is lengthy and involves multiple levels of judicial review. If Kejriwal were to be convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for more than two years, he would be disqualified from holding office under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In such a scenario, the Delhi Assembly would need to elect a new Chief Minister. Until then, an interim leader from Kejriwal’s party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), would take charge.

The Political Fallout

Even the possibility of Kejriwal’s arrest could significantly impact the political landscape in Delhi. His arrest would likely rally AAP supporters, who may see him as a victim of political vendetta. On the other hand, opposition parties, especially the BJP, could use the situation to discredit his government and demand fresh elections.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s potential election win would reaffirm his popularity, his legal troubles are far from over. Whether or not he returns to jail depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigations and court proceedings. For now, Kejriwal’s political journey remains a mix of electoral victories and legal uncertainties, keeping both supporters and critics on edge.

Also Read: No Washroom, Crossed Jungles, Survived On Biscuits’: Indian Nationals Deported From US Reveal Dark Realities

 

Filed under

Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Counting Of Votes delhi cm Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha

Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha

Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In...

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback ?

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox