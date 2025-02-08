Will Arvind Kejriwal Go Back To Jail Even After Winning Election ? Answered

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s political future remains a topic of intense speculation as legal troubles continue to cast a shadow over his electoral success. Despite a likely victory in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, the question arises—could Kejriwal end up in jail even after securing a win? Here’s a breakdown of the situation.

The Legal Case Against Kejriwal

Kejriwal has been embroiled in multiple legal battles, including corruption and defamation cases. The most serious case revolves around alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which led to several high-profile arrests. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been probing the matter, and Kejriwal was recently summoned for questioning.

Legal experts suggest that while winning an election offers political legitimacy, it does not provide immunity from prosecution. If substantial evidence is presented in court, the possibility of arrest cannot be ruled out, even if Kejriwal is re-elected as Chief Minister.

What Happens If a Sitting Chief Minister is Jailed?

According to Indian law, a sitting Chief Minister can be arrested and prosecuted if found guilty of a crime. However, the legal process is lengthy and involves multiple levels of judicial review. If Kejriwal were to be convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for more than two years, he would be disqualified from holding office under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In such a scenario, the Delhi Assembly would need to elect a new Chief Minister. Until then, an interim leader from Kejriwal’s party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), would take charge.

The Political Fallout

Even the possibility of Kejriwal’s arrest could significantly impact the political landscape in Delhi. His arrest would likely rally AAP supporters, who may see him as a victim of political vendetta. On the other hand, opposition parties, especially the BJP, could use the situation to discredit his government and demand fresh elections.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s potential election win would reaffirm his popularity, his legal troubles are far from over. Whether or not he returns to jail depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigations and court proceedings. For now, Kejriwal’s political journey remains a mix of electoral victories and legal uncertainties, keeping both supporters and critics on edge.

