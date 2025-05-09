Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Will ATMs Shut Down Nationwide For 2–3 Days? Government Fact-Checks Viral WhatsApp Claim

Will ATMs Shut Down Nationwide For 2–3 Days? Government Fact-Checks Viral WhatsApp Claim

A fake viral WhatsApp message claimed ATMs will shut for 2–3 days. The government confirmed this is false and urged people not to share unverified news.

Will ATMs Shut Down Nationwide For 2–3 Days? Government Fact-Checks Viral WhatsApp Claim


A viral WhatsApp message claiming that ATMs across India would be closed for 2–3 days has been confirmed as fake by the Indian government. Authorities clarified that ATM services will continue as usual and advised people not to forward unverified messages, especially during sensitive times of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an urgent alert to stop the spread of misinformation. “Are ATMs closed? A viral WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This Message is Fake. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages,” the government stated, according to CNN.

Officials warned that such misinformation can create panic, resulting in unnecessary crowds at banks and disruption in essential services. Since ATMs are a critical way for people to access their funds at any time, spreading fake news about their availability can lead to widespread confusion.

This incident comes amid an aggressive misinformation campaign launched by Pakistan on digital platforms following India’s Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army targeted terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PIB fact-check unit revealed that between 10 pm on May 8 and 6:30 am on May 9, at least eight fake videos and posts were investigated and debunked. These included a viral clip claiming a drone strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, which was actually a farm fire filmed before any air activity. Another misleading post claimed that the “20 Raj Battalion” of the Indian Army was destroyed in Pakistani shelling. The government clarified that no such unit exists.

In addition, an old video of the 2020 Beirut explosion was falsely labeled as footage of a Pakistani airstrike. Another post spread rumors of a fidayeen attack on an Indian Army brigade in Rajouri, using unrelated visuals.

The spread of fake content has increased since Pakistan faced a major backlash after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in an attack linked to Pakistan-backed terrorists. In retaliation, India launched a powerful military operation deep inside enemy territory.

Following the strikes, Pakistan has tried to regain control over the narrative by pushing misinformation and continuing cross-border shelling. Pakistani forces also attempted airstrikes on Indian military positions but were met with strong retaliation from the Indian side, which successfully took down missiles and drones.

As the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors grows, the Indian government urged citizens to stay cautious, verify all news through official channels, and avoid sharing unverified content that could fuel public unrest.

ALSO READ: PIB Fact Check: Seven Times When Pakistani Social Media Accounts Tried To Spread Misinformation

Filed under

ATM closure WhatsApp news ATM shutdown fake message fake viral news ATM

Indigo

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security
The World Bank has no rol

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and...
newsx

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case
Kangana Ranaut

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?
Jefferies Increases Inves

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth
PM Modi on Friday conveye

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Pope Leo XIV as the Newly-Elected Pontiff Holds First Mass
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security

IndiGo Cancels Flights To 11 Indian Cities Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airports Tighten Security

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan: President Ajay Banga

World Bank Has No Role Beyond A Facilitator On Indus Waters Treaty Between India and...

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case

NIA Files Additional Charges Against 4 Accused In Bihar AK-47 Rifle Seizure Case

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth

Jefferies Increases Investment Exposure To India, Boosts Confidence In Economic Growth

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media