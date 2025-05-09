Will ATMs Shut Down Nationwide For 2–3 Days? Government Fact-Checks Viral WhatsApp Claim

A fake viral WhatsApp message claimed ATMs will shut for 2–3 days. The government confirmed this is false and urged people not to share unverified news.

A viral WhatsApp message claiming that ATMs across India would be closed for 2–3 days has been confirmed as fake by the Indian government. Authorities clarified that ATM services will continue as usual and advised people not to forward unverified messages, especially during sensitive times of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an urgent alert to stop the spread of misinformation. “Are ATMs closed? A viral WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This Message is Fake. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages,” the government stated, according to CNN.

Officials warned that such misinformation can create panic, resulting in unnecessary crowds at banks and disruption in essential services. Since ATMs are a critical way for people to access their funds at any time, spreading fake news about their availability can lead to widespread confusion.

This incident comes amid an aggressive misinformation campaign launched by Pakistan on digital platforms following India’s Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army targeted terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The PIB fact-check unit revealed that between 10 pm on May 8 and 6:30 am on May 9, at least eight fake videos and posts were investigated and debunked. These included a viral clip claiming a drone strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, which was actually a farm fire filmed before any air activity. Another misleading post claimed that the “20 Raj Battalion” of the Indian Army was destroyed in Pakistani shelling. The government clarified that no such unit exists.

In addition, an old video of the 2020 Beirut explosion was falsely labeled as footage of a Pakistani airstrike. Another post spread rumors of a fidayeen attack on an Indian Army brigade in Rajouri, using unrelated visuals.

The spread of fake content has increased since Pakistan faced a major backlash after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in an attack linked to Pakistan-backed terrorists. In retaliation, India launched a powerful military operation deep inside enemy territory.

Following the strikes, Pakistan has tried to regain control over the narrative by pushing misinformation and continuing cross-border shelling. Pakistani forces also attempted airstrikes on Indian military positions but were met with strong retaliation from the Indian side, which successfully took down missiles and drones.

As the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors grows, the Indian government urged citizens to stay cautious, verify all news through official channels, and avoid sharing unverified content that could fuel public unrest.

