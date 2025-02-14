“Will Be Happier When Tahawwur Rana Gets Hanged”: 26/11 Survivor Says On Rana’s Extradition

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and a key witness who identified Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, has expressed her happiness over the anticipated extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India.

A survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has expressed her happiness over the anticipated extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the US

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and a key witness who identified Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, has expressed her happiness over the anticipated extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India. However, she emphasized that true justice will only be served when Rana is punished for his role in one of Mumbai’s worst-ever terror attacks, which claimed the lives of over 160 people.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Awaiting Justice: Rotawan’s Perspective

Speaking to IANS, Ms. Rotawan welcomed the development but voiced her concerns regarding the delay in bringing Rana to India.

“I have been hearing for a long time that Tahawwur Rana will be extradited. Permission has been granted, but when will he actually be brought to India? That is my question. I will only be happy once he is here and justice is served,” she stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Praising PM Modi’s Fight Against Terrorism

Ms. Rotawan also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to tackling terrorism but urged the government to take even stronger measures to ensure national security.

“What PM Modi is doing for the country is commendable, but I appeal to him to do even more to eliminate terrorism completely. That would be a true victory,” she said.

Significance of Rana’s Extradition

Ms. Rotawan believes that bringing Rana to India could unveil crucial details about the planning of the 26/11 attacks.

“His questioning will reveal how the attack was planned, what happened, and what is going on in the minds of terrorists today. This will be valuable intelligence for our country,” she added.

The Need for Continued Efforts Against Terrorism

While Ajmal Kasab’s execution was a significant milestone, Ms. Rotawan stressed that the war against terrorism must continue.

“Kasab’s execution was a big step, but there are still many more terrorists who need to be dealt with. Only when they are eliminated will we know that progress is being made. Extraditing Rana is just one step; we must take more steps to completely eradicate terrorism,” she asserted.

Ms. Rotawan concluded with a powerful message to the Indian government:

“Bring Tahawwur Rana to India as soon as possible, extract all necessary information from him, and ensure he is given the strictest punishment, including the death penalty if needed.”

Devika Rotawan’s Harrowing Experience in the 26/11 Attacks

At just nine years old, Devika Rotawan was caught in the horrifying events at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 26, 2008. She was among the many innocent civilians caught in the crossfire, and a bullet struck her leg, leaving her injured.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks remain one of the darkest days in India’s history. On that fateful night, ten heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated Mumbai via the sea, unleashing coordinated attacks across multiple locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, and Nariman House. The assault lasted for four days, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and leaving hundreds injured. The damage to life and property was immense, running into crores of rupees.