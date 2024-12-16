Will Bengaluru Shiver This December? IMD Predicts Coldest Night Since 2010 – What’s Behind It?

Bengaluru braces for its chilliest December night this week, with temperatures expected to drop to 12.4°C, the lowest since 2010. Persistent rains and coastal low-pressure systems are contributing factors. The IMD forecasts clear skies with fog or mist in the early mornings.

Bengaluru is gearing up for a historic drop in temperatures this December, with the mercury predicted to touch 12.4°C on Tuesday night, marking the lowest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last record for such a significant dip in December temperatures was 12.8°C on December 24, 2011.

Typically, the city’s December nights maintain an average minimum of 15.7°C. However, recent weather patterns have already started showing signs of this rare chill. On Sunday, Bengaluru recorded a minimum of 15.5°C, while the HAL Airport area and Bengaluru International Airport registered slightly lower temperatures of 14.7°C and 14.5°C, respectively.

Why is Bengaluru So Cold This December?

The city’s unusually cold December weather is attributed to persistent rains caused by low-pressure systems along the coast. These conditions have significantly contributed to the drop in nighttime temperatures.

Historical IMD data reveals that Bengaluru’s coldest-ever temperature was a bone-chilling 7.8°C, recorded on January 13, 1884.

Forecast for the Week Ahead

The IMD predicts mostly clear skies for the coming days, with fog or mist likely in some areas during the early morning. Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C, while nighttime lows are forecast to settle at approximately 16°C.

Current Bengaluru Weather and Air Quality Index (AQI)

As of today, Bengaluru’s temperature stands at 23.61°C, with a minimum of 15.36°C and a maximum of 25.59°C. The relative humidity is 34%, and wind speeds reach 34 km/h. The city witnessed its sunrise at 6:34 AM and expects sunset at 5:56 PM. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

However, Bengaluru’s AQI today is recorded at 169.0, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category. Residents are advised to take precautions while stepping outdoors.

