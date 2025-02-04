Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

As per the public holiday notification, all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, shall remain closed. Public sector undertakings of the Government of Delhi shall also remain closed.

As Delhi assembly elections approach, the residents of the national capital are getting ready for an election day on 5th February, 2025. This time, the election is said to be a challenging contest between the ruling government and other contenders, as Delhi will decide the next government for its 70 Assembly constituencies. In order to prepare for D-Day, the Delhi government has declared February 5 a public holiday to enable maximum voter turnout.

However, according to the regulations made by the election day, a number of shops, government offices, and institutions will be closed. Here is everything you need to know about what will remain open and what will be closed on voting day in Delhi.

What Will Be Closed on Voting Day in Delhi?

1. Government Offices and Banks

As per the public holiday notification, all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, shall remain closed. Public sector undertakings of the Government of Delhi shall also remain closed. The banks are to be closed, both state-run and private, so that every employee may exercise his right to vote. It has been declared a holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

2. Educational Institutions

To ensure that polling is conducted without any disruption, all schools in Delhi, both government and private, will remain closed on February 5. Many schools and colleges in the city are used as polling stations, and thus these institutions will remain shut. Some institutions may also remain closed a day before the elections, February 4, to prepare for the polling arrangements.

3. Liquor Shops and Licensed Huts

The liquor shops, bars, and other licensed establishments will remain closed from 6 PM of 3rd February to 6 PM of 5th February. The whole process of voting will take place without any untoward incidents or violations of the law. This is being done to keep liquor shops closed during the elections as a precaution to maintain law and order.

4. Cinemas and Theaters

To increase maximum voter turnout, cinema halls and theaters in Delhi may remain closed or be allowed to function with limited hours on the polling day. This way, the message will be that people must go out to cast their votes rather than indulging in recreational activities that could undermine the electoral process.

What Will Remain Open on Voting Day in Delhi?

1. Delhi Metro and DTC Buses

Other details: Delhi metro services will continue as usual except for minor adjustments. Metro train services on that day will be available from 4 am onward to accommodate those who will come early in order to cast their votes, so the services between 4 and 6 a.m. would be 30 minutes, thereafter normal service as usual. All DTC bus services will operate, with added services on 35 routes for voters to access their respective booths.

2. Healthcare Services

Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies would remain open because health services are considered an essential service. The medical staff, emergency responders, and other health workers would be on standby to be of service in case of health emergencies during the day. Pharmacies would also be allowed to stay open as medications and other health products would be dispensed.

3. Grocery Stores and Retail Outlets

Grocery stores and other necessary retail shops will operate on election day. No businesses that offer necessary supplies are prohibited, like supermarkets, hardware stores, and local markets. Restaurants, cafes, and food delivery services will also be available but may be adjusted according to location and demand.

4. Restaurants and Eateries

Restaurants, restaurants, and even cafes are bound to be conducting business as usual, providing seating for citizens on election day as they may desire to eat whilst moving about, and since nothing is officially proscribed against providing food services in any way, most restaurants should be open most of the day.

The Delhi government has declared February 5 a public holiday so that every eligible voter can cast their vote without any work commitment. This will boost the voter turnout, making the election process as inclusive as possible. The holiday is applicable to all government offices, local bodies, and private organizations. The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, 2025, which will mark the end of this competitive political battle.

