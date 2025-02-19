Will Delhi’s New BJP CM Rekh Gupta Reside in Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’?

Rekha Gupta takes charge as the new Chief Minister of Delhi as BJP intensifies its focus on Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal. With allegations of illegal expansion and an ongoing CVC probe, the big question remains – will Gupta move into the controversial bungalow or leave it behind?

Sheesh Mahal Controversy: The BJP has officially announced Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Rekha Gupta won Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat with 68,200 votes defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta recently called on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to annul the merger of four government properties into what has been dubbed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal”—his former official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road. The move raises a crucial question: Will the new BJP Chief Minister of Delhi choose to reside in this controversial bungalow?

BJP Seeks Reversal of Property Merger

Gupta, who served as Leader of the Opposition in the recently dissolved seventh Delhi Assembly, alleged that the bungalow was significantly expanded through the unlawful annexation of adjoining government properties. Writing to L-G Saxena, Gupta urged the immediate cancellation of this amalgamation.

“The chief minister of the BJP will not live in this bungalow as it is under investigation over alleged irregularities,” Gupta asserted, reinforcing the party’s stance on what it perceives as corruption under the AAP government.

Controversy Over Kejriwal’s Former Residence Sheesh Mahal

The residence in question was the official home of Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as Delhi’s chief minister from 2015 until October 2024. Following his resignation in September 2024, Kejriwal vacated the premises. However, the bungalow’s extravagant makeover and alleged illegal expansion have been central to BJP’s campaign against AAP, particularly during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders frequently referred to the residence as “Sheesh Mahal” in their criticisms of Kejriwal, linking it to alleged corruption.

Gupta’s Allegations and Requests to the L-G on Sheesh Mahal

In his letter to L-G Saxena, Gupta accused Kejriwal of transforming the property into an “ultra-luxurious ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by illegally annexing” adjacent government-owned buildings.

“The scope of these unauthorised alterations is particularly concerning. What was meant to be a standard official residence has been transformed into a lavish complex spanning more than 50,000 square meters,” he wrote.

Gupta outlined the specific government properties allegedly merged with 6, Flagstaff Road:

Eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road

Two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flag Staff Road)

“I urgently request your intervention to restore these properties to their original independent status and return 6, Flagstaff Road to its previous area of less than 10,000 square meters,” Gupta added.

Additionally, he urged the L-G to expedite the ongoing probe into these alleged violations, stressing that swift action is necessary to ensure accountability and restore public trust.

BJP’s Longstanding Criticism of ‘Sheesh Mahal’

For over two years, and especially during the recent Assembly elections, the BJP has persistently targeted Kejriwal over allegations of corruption tied to the bungalow’s reconstruction. The party has accused him of misusing taxpayer funds for extravagant renovations, which reportedly included high-end interiors and luxury fixtures.

Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Smriti Irani have also attacked Kejriwal on the issue, with Shah bringing up the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy in Parliament and Irani slamming the former CM for allegedly spending over ₹40 crore on the bungalow’s revamp.

CVC Orders Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

Adding to the controversy, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) launched an investigation on February 14 into the alleged irregularities surrounding the renovation of Kejriwal’s former residence. This inquiry follows two complaints filed by Vijender Gupta in October 2024, highlighting concerns over public funds being used for the reconstruction.

The probe will scrutinize the role of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the refurbishment of 6, Flagstaff Road, where Kejriwal resided for nearly a decade. The investigation is seen as a significant step in determining the legality of the bungalow’s expansion and whether due process was followed.

Will the BJP CM Move Into ‘Sheesh Mahal’?

With the BJP now in power in Delhi, the fate of Kejriwal’s former residence remains uncertain. Given the ongoing investigations and allegations of corruption, the new BJP chief minister appears unlikely to move into the bungalow.

BJP leaders have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to transparency and accountability, and avoiding the controversial residence could be a symbolic move reinforcing that stance.

