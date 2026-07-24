Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign? Govt Seeks Time Till Saturday, Says CJP After Meeting JP Nadda

The Centre has sought time till Saturday afternoon to respond to the Cockroach Janata Party’s key demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the party claimed after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. While Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation remains the central issue, CJP leaders said the government has shown a positive approach towards two other demands linked to the NEET controversy, raising hopes that some issues could be resolved through dialogue.

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation remains CJP’s main demand

Addressing reporters after the meeting, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government wanted more time before taking a call on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. “The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon,” Ranka said.

He added that the government had conveyed in-principle approval for two other demands placed by the party.

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation talks also cover compensation and FIRs

According to Ranka, the Centre has agreed in principle to compensate the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs and legal cases filed against students who participated in protests. “The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases on students,” he said.

The meeting came amid ongoing political developments, although the government has not officially disclosed the agenda discussed. CJP was represented by activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during the talks.

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand continues despite fresh dialogue

The party agreed to meet government representatives after it was reportedly assured that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to families affected by the recent examination irregularities. Even after those assurances, Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation remains the party’s principal demand.

The latest development follows social activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government on the NEET examination issue and broader systemic reforms in the country’s competitive examination framework. Wangchuk ended the fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

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